Scotiabank's 2025 Sustainability Report is now available

Scotiabank released its annual set of sustainability-related publications today, including the 2025 Sustainability Report.

The Report provides an overview of the progress Scotiabank has made towards advancing its sustainability objectives. This includes efforts to invest in communities, support employees, manage the Bank's operations and supply chain responsibly, and help clients implement their sustainability-related strategies.

The Report announces an evolution of ScotiaRISE® – the Bank's 10-year, $500 million initiative to strengthen economic resilience among disadvantaged groups – to support community organizations in their efforts to support economic growth. ScotiaRISE will be guided by a refreshed strategic framework anchored in four pillars: Education, Employment, Community Needs & Cohesion and Resilient Economy.

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

  • Provided $40 billion in climate-related finance to help clients implement their climate strategies, bringing our cumulative total to $212 billion since 2019. The Bank also developed its own methodology to calculate an Energy Supply Ratio, which quantifies a relationship between low-carbon energy and conventional energy financing activities.
  • Reached $212 million of community investments since the launch of ScotiaRISE® in 2021, with the goal to invest $500 million by 2030.
  • Progressed 11 commitments of Scotiabank's Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan, which sets out 37 actionable commitments to establish relationships of trust between the Bank and Indigenous employees, clients, and communities.
  • Collaborated with Canada Infrastructure Bank in a $100 million program to connect clients to low-cost, flexible financing for commercial, industrial, institutional, office and multi-residential building energy retrofits.
  • Retained MSCI ESG rating of AAA (Leader) consistently since May 2021. Scotiabank's ranking in the top 19.6 per cent of 608 banks globally reflects MSCI's report update March 23, 2026.

Visit Scotiabank's Responsibility & Impact reporting page to access these reports and other sustainability-related publications.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

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