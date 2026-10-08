Scotiabank remembers Stephen Jarislowsky, founder and former Chairman and CEO of Jarislowsky Fraser

- Scotiabank is mourning the passing of Stephen A. Jarislowsky, Founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. Over the course of his impressive career, Mr. Jarislowsky built Jarislowsky Fraser into an iconic Canadian investment management company and brand that has proudly served its clients for 70 years—including since 2018 as a subsidiary of Scotiabank.
"Mr. Jarislowsky was a renowned investor, an entrepreneur, a corporate governance pioneer and advocate, and a philanthropist who left a lasting impression in the world of finance, in Quebec, and across Canada," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "We feel privileged to have benefited from his forward-thinking vision and partnership as we integrated Jarislowsky Fraser into our operations, and introduced Scotia Jarislowsky Fraser. Our thoughts and hearts are with the Jarislowsky family and our many colleagues and clients who knew him personally and professionally."
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Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
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