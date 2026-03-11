Scotiabank Proxy Circular and Public Accountability Statement Now Available

Scotiabank's Notice of the 194th Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular is now available at scotiabank.comannualmeeting.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information regarding the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and items of business, including the election of directors, the appointment of the bank's auditor, by-law amendments, an advisory vote on Scotiabank's approach to executive compensation and shareholder proposals.

Scotiabank's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held in person in Toronto, Ontario, and online via a live webcast on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are invited to attend the meeting in person or online. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting online via the live webcast.

We encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular and their proxy form or voting instruction form.

Further details will be made available in advance of the meeting at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

Scotiabank's Canadian 2025 Public Accountability Statement outlines the Bank's contributions to Canada's economy and society. The Statement is published to meet the requirements of Canada's Bank Act and is now available at scotiabank.com/sustainability.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

