Scotiabank announced today the launch of Commercial Navigator, an AI-powered solution available to Canadian Commercial Banking employees. The tool streamlines the credit process, providing teams with more time to understand, advise, and support their clients.
Commercial Navigator is available to the Bank's entire Canadian Commercial Banking team. With a focus on continuously transforming the credit journey, employees now have access to two agents that are enabling fewer review cycles and faster response times for clients.
- The Financial Statement Analysis Agent speeds up the initial financial analysis on new deals from one hour to less than one minute, providing a view of key ratios, trends, and questions to raise with clients, resulting in better-informed client conversations and solutions.
- The Credit Administration Agent streamlines credit document review processes. Work that previously required manual entry is now digitized and completed up to 30% faster, with greater consistency.
As the tool is scaled across the Canadian Commercial Banking business, the Bank's objective by the end of 2027 is to give every employee back the equivalent of one month of administrative and processing work per year. That time will be available to spend with clients and be more efficient in the lending process.
"Banking relationships are built on trust and a deep understanding of our clients, who expect a partner that sees the bigger picture and is as invested in their success as they are," said Chris Manning, Executive Vice President, Canadian Commercial Banking, Scotiabank. "Commercial Navigator gives our teams a stronger starting point for every client conversation and helps speed up turnaround times, so they can spend more time bringing their expertise and insights to our clients."
Built on a Trusted Foundation
Commercial Navigator is powered by Scotia Intelligence, the Bank's unified approach to data and AI, and is integrated into the systems already used in the Canadian Commercial Banking business. By leveraging this trusted foundation, Scotiabank can scale Commercial Navigator and roll out new features and enhancements continuously, while meeting the same safety, security, and governance standards.
"Commercial Navigator brings our people and AI together to deliver better outcomes for our clients. By taking on routine administrative work, it enables our teams to focus their judgment where they add the most value, while helping clients get answers faster. That's what scaling AI at Scotiabank is about: simplifying how we work, empowering our people and delivering greater value for our clients," said Luke Gee, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and AI Officer, Scotiabank.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
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