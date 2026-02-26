Scotiabank Collaborates with Canadian Hearing Services to Launch On-Demand Sign Language Interpretation Nationwide

Scotiabank is proud to prioritize accessibility by introducing on-demand virtual sign language interpretation services in branches across Canada. In collaboration with Canadian Hearing Services, the availability of the Quick Access service enables clients across Canada who use American Sign Language (ASL) or Langue des Signes Québécoise (LSQ) to communicate with Scotiabank advisors and branch employees.

Through this service, clients can request an interpreter and receive support during their branch visit to support their banking needs. Interpretation is delivered through a web application, enabling a seamless and confidential experience for our clients. 

"We're proud to introduce a solution that we believe makes banking in Canada more accessible and helps clients feel confident in every conversation," said Scott Gamble, Executive Vice President, Retail Sales. "On‑demand sign language interpretation helps ensure our clients can communicate more clearly and more comfortably with us during their visit."

We believe this collaboration with Canadian Hearing Services is a bold step in advancing accessibility and creating a more inclusive banking experience for our clients in Canada.

"Enabling every client to connect with us is essential to ensuring we're able to serve our clients with the right advice and service," said Ahmad Dajani, Vice President and Head, Business Risk Management, Canadian Banking. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to designing solutions that we believe meet diverse needs and makes banking easier for more people."

"This expansion reflects for us a meaningful commitment by Scotiabank to ensure Deaf and hard of hearing clients can participate more easily in everyday banking," said Julia N. Dumanian, President & CEO of Canadian Hearing Services. "Through Quick Access, interpreting is available more often when and where it's needed and is more seamless for the client.

As Canada's national leader in accessibility for Deaf and hard of hearing communities, Canadian Hearing Services is proud to collaborate with Scotiabank to help make inclusive communication an embedded part of the Scotiabank banking experience."

Canadian Hearing Services' Quick Access is available Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, at no cost to Scotiabank clients.

About Scotiabank

About Scotiabank Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/26/c7447.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

the-bank-of-nova-scotiabns-cctsx-bnsfintech-investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

Related News

copper investing

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

silver investing

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

silver investing

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

copper investing

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

lithium investing

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

uranium investing

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years