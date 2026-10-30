Scotiabank closes previously announced transaction to fully acquire Scotia Group Jamaica Limited

Scotiabank today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited ("SGJL") that it did not already own pursuant to a court-approved Scheme of Arrangement (the "Transaction"), effective as of October 30, 2026.
The Transaction is part of Scotiabank's strategy to optimize capital and operational efficiency across its existing footprint.
Following completion of the Transaction, the SGJL shares are expected to be delisted from the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
The total cash consideration being paid to minority shareholders is approximately C$0.6 billion and the CET1 ratio impact is estimated to be approximately 8 basis points.
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SOURCE Scotiabank
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