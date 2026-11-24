Subject to regulatory authorizations, the new branch is expected to open in early 2027
Scotiabank plans to open a branch in Madrid, Spain following confirmation of its business registration from the Spanish Mercantile Registry.
The new branch will strengthen Scotiabank's ability to serve Spanish-headquartered companies and multinational clients operating in Spain, connecting them with the Bank's capabilities across North America and its strategic presence across Latin America and the Caribbean.
Subject to all required regulatory approvals, the Madrid branch is expected to open in early 2027. It will focus on relationship management and business development activities, supporting corporate clients with cross-border banking needs.
With its strong presence in the North American corridor and its strategic global footprint, Scotiabank is well positioned to support clients in Spain with trade and investment flows across key markets. This targeted investment reflects Scotiabank's focus on markets and corridors where its global network can provide clients with differentiated connectivity and expertise.
ABOUT SCOTIABANK
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
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