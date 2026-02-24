Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable April 28, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2026:

Common Shares

  • Dividend No. 627 of $1.10 per share

Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury.

As previously announced, until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, the Bank has discontinued the issuance of common shares from treasury under the Plan. Purchases of common shares under the Plan will be made by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as agent under the Plan, in the secondary market in accordance with the provisions of the Plan. All brokerage commissions or service charges in connection with such purchases will be paid by the Bank.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/24/c7414.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

the-bank-of-nova-scotiabns-cctsx-bnsfintech-investing
BNS:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Hits 25.45m Grading 8.26 g/t Gold in First Down Dip Drilling into Ana Paula Expansion Zone

Red Mountain Mining Continues to Advance the United States Critical Minerals Portfolio

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Heliostar Hits 25.45m Grading 8.26 g/t Gold in First Down Dip Drilling into Ana Paula Expansion Zone

Red Mountain Mining Continues to Advance the United States Critical Minerals Portfolio

oil and gas investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

base metals investing

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

silver investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

gold investing

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve