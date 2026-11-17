Key Takeaways:
- Milestone reflects strong investor appetite for low-cost, foundational portfolio building blocks.
- SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index, which emphasizes sustainability and quality of dividends as demonstrated through SCHD's record of consistent dividend growth.
- SCHD's operating expense ratio is 0.06%, less than a quarter of the average expense ratio of 0.27% for its category. 1
Schwab Asset Management ® , the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, today announced that the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is the largest dividend-focused ETF in the U.S. ETF industry with $124.4 billion in assets under management. 2 The fund has delivered consistent dividend growth and competitive returns since launching in October 2011.
"Investors have pushed the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF to be the largest dividend ETF because of its low-cost leadership and the foundational role it plays in a diversified portfolio," said David Botset, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Innovation and Stewardship, Schwab Asset Management. "But low costs aren't the whole story. SCHD has captured investors' attention because of its long track record of consistent dividend distributions, strong historical returns and tax efficiency, liquidity, and transparency."
SCHD seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying U.S. companies chosen for the sustainability and quality of their dividends. Companies in the index must have paid dividends for at least 10 consecutive years and are screened for dividend quality based on cash flow relative to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate.
To learn more about Schwab ETFs, visit www.schwabassetmanagement.com .
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1 Based on all equity-based ETFs in Morningstar's Large Blend and Large Value categories that are also in Morningstar's "Dividend" Strategic Beta group, October 31, 2026.
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2 Source: Morningstar Direct, $124,414,910,385, as of November 13, 2026.
About Schwab Asset Management
One of the industry's largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients' eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of September 30, 2026, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $1.7 trillion on a discretionary basis and $32.9 billion on a non-discretionary basis.
More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com .
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .
Disclosures:
Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can view and download a prospectus by visiting https://www.schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus . Please read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.
Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Returns are based on total return, which assumes reinvestment of dividends and distributions. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than performance data quoted. To obtain performance information current to the most recent month end, please visit https://www.schwabassetmanagement.com/products/schd .
Dividend focused funds may underperform funds that do not limit their investment to dividend paying stocks. Stocks held by the Fund may reduce or stop paying dividends, affecting the Fund's ability to generate income.
Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in declining markets.
Schwab Asset Management ® is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM), the investment adviser for Schwab ETFs. Schwab ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). Schwab Asset Management is a separate but affiliated company and subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation and is not affiliated with SIDCO.
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Christine Underhill
Charles Schwab
415-961-3790