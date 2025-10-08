Schwab Stock Plan Services Launches Schwab Private Issuer Equity Services

New solution brings the full resources of Schwab to private company equity management
Schwab Stock Plan Services today announced Schwab Private Issuer Equity Services, a complete equity management solution designed to support private companies in the late stages prior to IPO. This new offering makes Schwab's decades of experience managing equity programs for the world's largest public companies available to private company administrators looking for a partner that can scale with them.
"Private companies are staying private for longer and increasingly need sophisticated equity solutions and employee wealth management support," said Adele Taylor, head of Schwab Workplace Services. "With this new offer, we are excited to provide private firms with a proven equity platform that can scale with them and their employees throughout a firm's entire growth journey."
Key features and benefits of the new offer include:
- Comprehensive equity management tools so that companies can choose how they want to manage their cap table: automating repeatable tasks, configuring dashboards and reports, and integrating with other related systems.
- Guidance and resources for employees to help them get the most out of their stock plans and bring Schwab's robust planning and wealth management capabilities to the workplace.
- An experienced team and a scalable platform that will ensure a seamless transition for administrators and stakeholders when it's time to take a company public.
The offer will be powered by Qapita, a leading equity management platform for private companies.
"With the IPO market thawing, the rebound will be led by some of largest, most sophisticated companies and the seamless transition through that process will be even more critical. This offer sets up clients in advance for the transition to the public markets, avoiding the need to select and convert to a new provider while dealing with all the other demands of an IPO," said Andrew Salesky, Managing Director, Schwab Stock Plan Services. "By combining Schwab's world-class service and Qapita's flexible technology, we're helping companies deliver stock plan experiences that support their growth journey and empower and reward the people who make that growth possible."
As part of the new working relationship, Schwab has made a Series B investment in Qapita, which Qapita announced today. Qapita is entering the U.S. with a demonstrated track record serving half of all unicorns in India, the world's third-largest startup hub. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Our modern, configurable platform is designed to meet the needs of companies throughout their growth journey, and together with Schwab, we will be providing a robust alternative in a growing market that currently has limited flexible and scalable options," said Ravi Ravulaparthi, founder and CEO of Qapita. "Entering the U.S. with both a significant investment from Charles Schwab and a strategic product collaboration is a win-win, giving their clients access to best-in-class private equity management software that will support a seamless transition to a public company."
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com/ . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .
Disclosures
Schwab Workplace Services is a business enterprise which offers products and services through Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc.; Schwab Stock Plan Services; Designated Brokerage Services; and Schwab Retirement Business Services. Retirement Business Services includes Schwab Retirement Technologies, Inc.® (Schwab RT); Charles Schwab Trust Bank (Member FDIC); and Personal Choice Investment Services.
The Charles Schwab Corporation provides services to retirement and other benefit plans and participants through its separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries: Charles Schwab Trust Bank (Member FDIC); Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC, www.sipc.org ); and Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc.; Schwab Retirement Technologies, Inc. ("Schwab RT"), and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.
Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc., provides recordkeeping and related services with respect to retirement plans. Brokerage products and services are offered by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC, www.sipc.org ). Schwab Stock Plan Services is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. providing equity compensation plan services and brokerage solutions for corporate clients. Schwab Designated Brokerage Services (DBS), a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., provides technology solutions for corporate clients with regulatory requirements to monitor employee security transactions. Schwab Retirement Technologies ("Schwab RT") develops and licenses retirement plan recordkeeping software, systems, and hosting services for use by independent third-party administrators. Charles Schwab Trust Bank (Member FDIC) provides trust, custody, deposit products and services. Personal Choice Investment Services, a division of Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., provides services and solutions for employee benefit plans and participants.
1025-P4T2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008573434/en/
Kristin Meza
Charles Schwab
908.310.3694
kristin.meza@schwab.com
Carly Taylor
TNG
973-618-6993
schwab_ws@neibartgroup.com