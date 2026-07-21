Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Earnings

Record June Core Net New Assets Grew 47% Year-Over-Year to $62.7 Billion 2Q Net Revenues Reached a Record $7.1 Billion, Up 21% Year-Over-Year Record GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.54; $1.62 Adjusted (1) up 42% versus 2Q25
The Charles Schwab Corporation reported net income for the second quarter totaling $2.8 billion, or earnings per share of $1.54. Excluding $170 million of pre-tax transaction-related costs, adjusted (1) net income and earnings per share equaled $2.9 billion and $1.62, respectively.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721955369/en/
|
Client Driven
Growth
|
|
$120B
Net New Assets
|
"Schwab's leading value proposition continued to resonate in 2Q26, as investors opened 1.4 million new brokerage accounts and brought $120 billion in core net new assets to the firm. June core asset gathering totaled a record $62.7 billion – an annualized organic growth rate of 5.8%."
|
|
|
|
|
Deepen Client Relationships
|
|
53%
Net Flows Growth
|
"Investors continued to engage with Schwab's expanding set of solutions during 2Q as daily average trades reached a record 11.9 million, net flows into Schwab Wealth Advisory™ increased 80% year-over-year, and Pledged Asset Line™ balances equaled $33.4 billion – up 59% from 2Q25."
President & CEO Rick Wurster
|
|
|
|
|
Diversified Revenue Growth
|
|
21%
Growth vs. 2Q25
|
"Our ability to do more for clients throughout their financial lives enables Schwab to deliver robust results across a range of environments. During the second quarter, strong client engagement helped drive year-over-year revenue growth of 21% to a record $7.1 billion."
|
|
|
|
|
Strong Earnings Momentum
|
|
43%
Growth vs. 2Q25
|
"During 2Q26, the strength of Schwab's diversified business model, our industry-leading scale, and opportunistic capital return in multiple forms combined to deliver year-over-year GAAP earnings growth of 43% to a record $1.54 per share, or $1.62 on an adjusted (1) basis."
2Q26 Client and Business Highlights
- Total client assets increased 22% year-over-year to $13.08 trillion
- Core net new assets totaled $119.8 billion, up 49% versus 2Q25
- New brokerage account openings equaled 1.4 million, helping bring total client accounts to 48.0 million
- Managed Investing Solutions net flows grew 53% versus 2Q25
- Bank loan balances equaled $67.0 billion at June month-end, up 33% year-over-year
- Margin loan balances increased 30% quarter-over-quarter to $165.1 billion at quarter-end
- Long/short strategy interest remained strong amongst RIA clients (2) , with margin loan debits and short cash credits equaling $42.1 billion and $43.7 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2026
- Daily average trading volume reached a record 11.9 million – up 57% versus 2Q25
- Launched Schwab Crypto™, providing direct access to Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for retail clients
- Introduced Portfolio Insights, a generative AI-powered capability that helps investors understand portfolio performance (3)
- Schwab recognized as the Best Investing Platform by U.S. News for the 4 th consecutive year (4)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
%
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
%
|
Financial Highlights
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Change
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues (in millions)
|
$
|
7,072
|
|
|
$
|
5,851
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
$
|
13,554
|
|
|
$
|
11,450
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Net income (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
2,800
|
|
|
$
|
2,126
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,279
|
|
|
$
|
4,035
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
Adjusted
|
$
|
2,930
|
|
|
$
|
2,222
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,518
|
|
|
$
|
4,230
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
Adjusted
|
$
|
1.62
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
$
|
3.05
|
|
|
$
|
2.17
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
|
47.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
|
|
45.9
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
|
50.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
52.9
|
%
|
|
|
48.2
|
%
|
|
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
|
Note:
|
Items labeled "adjusted" are non-GAAP financial measures; further details are included on pages 10-12 of this release. All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
2Q26 Financial Commentary
- Quarterly net revenues grew year-over-year by 21% to a record $7.1 billion
- Net interest margin for the quarter expanded 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 3.00%
- Client transactional sweep cash balances ended June at $485.7 billion, an increase of $24.2 billion versus the prior quarter-end, reflecting typical 2Q tax seasonality, organic growth, and client asset allocation decisions
- Average interest-earning assets for the quarter equaled $445.0 billion, up 5% versus 2Q25
- Asset management and administration fees grew by 16% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, powered by the firm's organic growth and investors' increased utilization of our wealth and asset management solutions
- Record client trading activity drove trading revenue of $1.2 billion, up 28% year-over-year
- GAAP expenses for the quarter increased 12% year-over-year; excluding acquisition and integration-related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles of $170 million, adjusted total expenses (1) were up 11% relative to 2Q25
- Capital ratios across the firm remained strong – including preliminary consolidated Tier 1 Leverage and adjusted Tier 1 Leverage (1) equaling 8.7% and 6.8%, respectively
- Redeemed $2.1 billion Series I Preferred Stock and issued $1.5 billion Series L Preferred Stock
- Repurchased 11.2 million shares of our common stock for $1.0 billion during the quarter
|
(1)
|
Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-12 of this release.
|
(2)
|
Client margin loans and short credits related to certain long/short strategies utilized by RIAs are excluded from interest-earning assets and company funding sources.
|
(3)
|
Portfolio Insights (Insights) is a generative artificial intelligence feature designed to provide: (1) a narrative snapshot of a client's Portfolio's Day Change performance as of now versus the prior trading day's close; (2) a recap of recent news about the top S&P 500 ® equity movers (up to five securities) most affecting the value of a client's portfolio; and (3) snippets of the day's Schwab Center for Financial Research and other Schwab expert content related to a client's portfolio. The summaries can be refreshed throughout the day. Insights into specific securities are not necessarily representative of a client's portfolio. The securities referenced to prepare each Insight vary and certain asset types are excluded. Insights should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations and are for informational and educational purposes only. Generative AI output may be inaccurate, containing hallucinated, stale, or incomplete information. Clients should consult their Account Statement(s) for complete account information. For more information about Schwab Portfolio Insights, please visit https://www.schwab.com/legal/portfolio-insights-disclosure .
|
(4)
|
U.S. News & World Report's Best Investing Platforms awards were given on 04/16/2026. The criteria, evaluation, and ranking were determined by U.S. News & World Report. See https://money.usnews.com/investing/best-brokers/methodology for more information. Schwab paid a licensing fee to U.S. News & World Report for use of the award and logos.
Summer Business Update
The company will host its Summer Business Update for institutional investors this morning from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET.
Registration for this Update webcast is accessible at https://www.aboutschwab.com/schwabevents .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the company's diversified business model, scale, solutions, client engagement, and capital return. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important factors that may cause such differences are described in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company's website ( https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( https://www.sec.gov ). The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 39.8 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.4 million banking accounts, and $13.08 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
Net Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest revenue
|
$
|
4,432
|
|
|
$
|
3,787
|
|
|
$
|
8,394
|
|
|
$
|
7,544
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,075
|
)
|
|
|
(965
|
)
|
|
|
(1,893
|
)
|
|
|
(2,016
|
)
|
Net interest revenue
|
|
3,357
|
|
|
|
2,822
|
|
|
|
6,501
|
|
|
|
5,528
|
|
Asset management and administration fees
|
|
1,825
|
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
|
|
3,584
|
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
Trading revenue
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
|
|
1,860
|
|
Bank deposit account fees
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
Other
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
470
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
|
5,851
|
|
|
|
13,554
|
|
|
|
11,450
|
|
Expenses Excluding Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
1,790
|
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
|
3,602
|
|
|
|
3,208
|
|
Professional services
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
Advertising and market development
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
Communications
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
Regulatory fees and assessments
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Other
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
Total expenses excluding interest
|
|
3,403
|
|
|
|
3,048
|
|
|
|
6,697
|
|
|
|
6,192
|
|
Income before taxes on income
|
|
3,669
|
|
|
|
2,803
|
|
|
|
6,857
|
|
|
|
5,258
|
|
Taxes on income
|
|
869
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
1,578
|
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
Net Income
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
|
5,279
|
|
|
|
4,035
|
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|
$
|
2,681
|
|
|
$
|
1,977
|
|
|
$
|
5,078
|
|
|
$
|
3,773
|
|
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
|
1,819
|
|
Diluted
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
1,745
|
|
|
|
1,825
|
|
Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Financial and Operating Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Q2-26 % change
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
(In millions, except per share amounts and as noted)
|
vs.
|
|
vs.
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
Q2-25
|
|
Q1-26
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
Net Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest revenue
|
19
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,357
|
|
$
|
3,144
|
|
$
|
3,172
|
|
$
|
3,050
|
|
$
|
2,822
|
|
Asset management and administration fees
|
16
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
1,825
|
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
Trading revenue
|
28
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
952
|
|
Bank deposit account fees
|
35
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
247
|
|
Other
|
32
|
%
|
75
|
%
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
260
|
|
Total net revenues
|
21
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
6,482
|
|
|
6,336
|
|
|
6,135
|
|
|
5,851
|
|
Expenses Excluding Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
17
|
%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
1,790
|
|
|
1,812
|
|
|
1,630
|
|
|
1,653
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
Professional services
|
5
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
291
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
11
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
270
|
|
Advertising and market development
|
3
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
108
|
|
Communications
|
13
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
176
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(8
|
)%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
215
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
11
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
128
|
|
Regulatory fees and assessments
|
(18
|
)%
|
(16
|
)%
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
77
|
|
Other
|
19
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
247
|
|
Total expenses excluding interest
|
12
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
3,403
|
|
|
3,294
|
|
|
3,156
|
|
|
3,114
|
|
|
3,048
|
|
Income before taxes on income
|
31
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
3,669
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
3,180
|
|
|
3,021
|
|
|
2,803
|
|
Taxes on income
|
28
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
709
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
677
|
|
Net Income
|
32
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
2,459
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(20
|
)%
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
149
|
|
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|
36
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,681
|
|
$
|
2,397
|
|
$
|
2,367
|
|
$
|
2,277
|
|
$
|
1,977
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
42
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
Diluted
|
43
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
19
|
%
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
.32
|
|
$
|
.32
|
|
$
|
.27
|
|
$
|
.27
|
|
$
|
.27
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
(5
|
)%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
Diluted
|
(5
|
)%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
1,752
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
Performance Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
49.2
|
%
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
49.2
|
%
|
|
47.9
|
%
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
26
|
%
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
$
|
40.6
|
|
$
|
45.0
|
|
$
|
46.0
|
|
$
|
30.6
|
|
$
|
32.2
|
|
Cash and investments segregated
|
(28
|
)%
|
(17
|
)%
|
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
47.8
|
|
|
45.6
|
|
Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations
|
N/M
|
|
86
|
%
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Receivables from brokerage clients — net
|
48
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
122.8
|
|
|
106.2
|
|
|
104.7
|
|
|
93.8
|
|
|
82.8
|
|
Available for sale securities
|
(8
|
)%
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
62.5
|
|
|
61.1
|
|
|
62.4
|
|
|
62.3
|
|
|
67.6
|
|
Held to maturity securities
|
(7
|
)%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
130.6
|
|
|
131.7
|
|
|
134.0
|
|
|
136.7
|
|
|
139.7
|
|
Bank loans — net
|
33
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
67.0
|
|
|
60.9
|
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
50.4
|
|
Total assets
|
13
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
517.3
|
|
|
493.3
|
|
|
491.0
|
|
|
465.3
|
|
|
458.9
|
|
Bank deposits
|
7
|
%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
249.7
|
|
|
253.0
|
|
|
255.7
|
|
|
239.1
|
|
|
233.1
|
|
Payables to brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations
|
135
|
%
|
56
|
%
|
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
25.7
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
Payables to brokerage clients
|
13
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
124.0
|
|
|
118.0
|
|
|
116.3
|
|
|
115.4
|
|
|
109.4
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
16
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
64
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
(94
|
)%
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Long-term debt
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
22.7
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
22.2
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
Total liabilities
|
14
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
467.1
|
|
|
444.1
|
|
|
441.6
|
|
|
415.9
|
|
|
409.5
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
50.1
|
|
|
49.2
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
49.5
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
13
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
517.3
|
|
|
493.3
|
|
|
491.0
|
|
|
465.3
|
|
|
458.9
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands)
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
33.5
|
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
32.7
|
|
|
32.6
|
|
Capital expenditures — purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property, net (in millions) (2)
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
$
|
792
|
|
$
|
173
|
|
$
|
158
|
|
$
|
152
|
|
$
|
136
|
|
Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)
|
57
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
11,920
|
|
|
9,899
|
|
|
8,274
|
|
|
7,421
|
|
|
7,571
|
|
Number of Trading Days
|
—
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
62.0
|
|
|
61.0
|
|
|
63.0
|
|
|
63.5
|
|
|
62.0
|
|
Revenue Per Trade (3)
|
(19
|
)%
|
(9
|
)%
|
|
$
|
1.64
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
$
|
2.11
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity.
|
(2)
|
Second quarter of 2026 includes incremental capital expenditures of $633 million related to a multi-year software license agreement with a corresponding liability recognized in long-term debt.
|
(3)
|
Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by the product of DATs and the number of trading days.
|
N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Net Interest Revenue Information
|
(In millions, except ratios or as noted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Revenue/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
30,707
|
|
$
|
278
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
28,000
|
|
$
|
305
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
31,587
|
|
$
|
566
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
29,236
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
Cash and investments segregated
|
|
41,326
|
|
|
374
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
47,574
|
|
|
506
|
|
4.20
|
%
|
|
|
|
42,629
|
|
|
771
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
|
|
|
43,117
|
|
|
918
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
Receivables from brokerage clients (1)
|
|
112,136
|
|
|
1,609
|
|
5.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
78,732
|
|
|
1,321
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
108,349
|
|
|
3,108
|
|
5.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
80,805
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
Available for sale securities (2)
|
|
65,864
|
|
|
358
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
|
|
|
77,750
|
|
|
405
|
|
2.08
|
%
|
|
|
|
65,561
|
|
|
684
|
|
2.09
|
%
|
|
|
|
81,151
|
|
|
838
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
Held to maturity securities (2)
|
|
131,126
|
|
|
570
|
|
1.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
141,098
|
|
|
602
|
|
1.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
131,656
|
|
|
1,137
|
|
1.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
142,740
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
Bank loans
|
|
63,823
|
|
|
693
|
|
4.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
48,691
|
|
|
518
|
|
4.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
61,567
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
4.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
47,374
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
4.29
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
444,982
|
|
|
3,882
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
421,845
|
|
|
3,657
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
441,349
|
|
|
7,586
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
424,423
|
|
|
7,324
|
|
3.44
|
%
|
Securities lending revenue
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
Other interest revenue (1)
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
444,982
|
|
$
|
4,432
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
421,845
|
|
$
|
3,787
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
441,349
|
|
$
|
8,394
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
424,423
|
|
$
|
7,544
|
|
3.54
|
%
|
Funding sources
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank deposits
|
$
|
246,346
|
|
$
|
114
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
237,645
|
|
$
|
326
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
244,522
|
|
$
|
232
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
241,660
|
|
$
|
762
|
|
0.64
|
%
|
Payables to brokers, dealers, and clearing
organizations
|
|
31,693
|
|
|
276
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
16,657
|
|
|
167
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
28,617
|
|
|
493
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
15,424
|
|
|
304
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
Payables to brokerage clients (1)
|
|
108,840
|
|
|
59
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
|
|
92,425
|
|
|
60
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
|
106,978
|
|
|
115
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
|
|
91,305
|
|
|
109
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
|
11,082
|
|
|
111
|
|
3.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
7,644
|
|
|
87
|
|
4.55
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,098
|
|
|
203
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
7,172
|
|
|
169
|
|
4.74
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
|
126
|
|
|
1
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
|
9,753
|
|
|
110
|
|
4.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
13
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
|
|
|
10,236
|
|
|
243
|
|
4.72
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
|
21,324
|
|
|
228
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
|
|
|
20,624
|
|
|
206
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
21,512
|
|
|
429
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
21,448
|
|
|
418
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
419,411
|
|
|
789
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
384,748
|
|
|
956
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
|
412,426
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
387,245
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing funding sources
|
|
25,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,178
|
|
|
|
|
Other interest expense (1)
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Total funding sources
|
$
|
444,982
|
|
$
|
1,075
|
|
0.96
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
421,845
|
|
$
|
965
|
|
0.91
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
441,349
|
|
$
|
1,893
|
|
0.85
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
424,423
|
|
$
|
2,016
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
Net interest revenue
|
|
|
$
|
3,357
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,822
|
|
2.66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,501
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,528
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
(1)
|
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, average balances of client margin loans and short credits related to certain client long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield are excluded from interest-earning assets and funding sources. Prior period amounts and average yields have been reclassified and recalculated to reflect this change. Average margin loans related to these client strategies totaled $33.1 billion and $23.7 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to $884 million and $562 million for the same periods in 2025. Average short credits related to these client strategies totaled $34.3 billion and $24.5 billion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, compared to $898 million and $569 million for the same periods in 2025. Interest revenue and expense related to these client strategies are presented in other interest revenue and other interest expense, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost.
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Asset Management and Administration Fees Information
|
(In millions, except ratios or as noted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Average
Client
Assets
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Average
Fee
|
|
|
Average
Client
Assets
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Average
Fee
|
|
|
Average
Client
Assets
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Average
Fee
|
|
|
Average
Client
Assets
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Average
Fee
|
Schwab money market funds
|
$
|
692,896
|
|
$
|
473
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
644,811
|
|
$
|
442
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
694,727
|
|
$
|
941
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
633,143
|
|
$
|
860
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded
funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)
|
|
882,538
|
|
|
157
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
661,793
|
|
|
122
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
850,427
|
|
|
303
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
660,191
|
|
|
244
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Mutual Fund OneSource ® and other no-
transaction-fee funds (NTFs)
|
|
484,076
|
|
|
273
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
|
350,487
|
|
|
218
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
476,089
|
|
|
535
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
|
355,092
|
|
|
440
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Other third-party mutual funds, ETFs, and
alternatives (1)
|
|
677,708
|
|
|
117
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
623,167
|
|
|
116
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
671,797
|
|
|
232
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
633,008
|
|
|
232
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Total mutual funds, ETFs, CTFs, and
alternatives (1,2)
|
$
|
2,737,218
|
|
$
|
1,020
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,280,258
|
|
$
|
898
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,693,040
|
|
$
|
2,011
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,281,434
|
|
$
|
1,776
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
Managed investing solutions (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee-based
|
$
|
763,716
|
|
$
|
707
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
595,203
|
|
$
|
589
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
745,799
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
592,843
|
|
$
|
1,158
|
|
0.39
|
%
|
Non-fee-based
|
|
159,255
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
120,726
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
152,442
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
120,584
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Total managed investing solutions
|
$
|
922,971
|
|
$
|
707
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
715,929
|
|
$
|
589
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
898,241
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
713,427
|
|
$
|
1,158
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
Other balance-based fees (1,3)
|
|
991,946
|
|
|
70
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
826,894
|
|
|
61
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
977,724
|
|
|
139
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
824,621
|
|
|
125
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Other (4)
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
Total asset management and administration fees
|
|
$
|
1,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,100
|
|
|
(1)
|
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, alternative investments and related revenue were moved from other balance-based fees to other third-party mutual funds, ETFs, and alternatives. Prior period amounts and average fees have been reclassified and recalculated to reflect this change.
|
(2)
|
Managed investing solutions includes managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth Advisory™, Schwab Managed Portfolios™, Managed Account Select ® , Schwab Advisor Network ® , Windhaven Strategies ® , ThomasPartners ® Strategies, Wasmer Schroeder Strategies™, Schwab Index Advantage advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios ® , Institutional Intelligent Portfolios, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium, Schwab Wealth Portfolios™, AdvisorDirect ® , Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee managed investing solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for managed investing solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report.
|
(3)
|
Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees.
|
(4)
|
Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees, including fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Growth in Client Assets and Accounts
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Q2-26 % Change
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
(In billions, at quarter end, except as noted)
|
vs.
|
|
vs.
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
Q2-25
|
|
Q1-26
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
Assets in client accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, and bank deposits
|
21
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
$
|
415.4
|
|
$
|
390.5
|
|
$
|
379.5
|
|
$
|
357.1
|
|
$
|
342.7
|
|
Bank deposit account balances
|
(14
|
)%
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
70.6
|
|
|
73.5
|
|
|
76.2
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
82.1
|
|
Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds ® and Laudus Funds ® ) and CTFs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market funds
|
6
|
%
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
690.5
|
|
|
700.8
|
|
|
693.8
|
|
|
666.4
|
|
|
653.5
|
|
Equity and bond funds and CTFs (1)
|
25
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
|
311.2
|
|
|
271.8
|
|
|
277.4
|
|
|
269.7
|
|
|
249.7
|
|
Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs
|
11
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
|
1,001.7
|
|
|
972.6
|
|
|
971.2
|
|
|
936.1
|
|
|
903.2
|
|
Mutual Fund Marketplace ® (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Fund OneSource ® and other NTF funds
|
7
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
|
485.7
|
|
|
443.3
|
|
|
454.2
|
|
|
473.5
|
|
|
453.9
|
|
Mutual fund clearing services
|
12
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
|
334.3
|
|
|
311.1
|
|
|
327.7
|
|
|
320.2
|
|
|
298.3
|
|
Other third-party mutual funds
|
17
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
|
1,366.0
|
|
|
1,263.7
|
|
|
1,274.3
|
|
|
1,237.2
|
|
|
1,168.5
|
|
Total Mutual Fund Marketplace
|
14
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
|
2,186.0
|
|
|
2,018.1
|
|
|
2,056.2
|
|
|
2,030.9
|
|
|
1,920.7
|
|
Total mutual fund assets
|
13
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
|
3,187.7
|
|
|
2,990.7
|
|
|
3,027.4
|
|
|
2,967.0
|
|
|
2,823.9
|
|
Exchange-traded funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proprietary ETFs (1)
|
33
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
|
583.7
|
|
|
512.6
|
|
|
495.3
|
|
|
476.0
|
|
|
439.7
|
|
Other third-party ETFs
|
36
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
|
2,959.7
|
|
|
2,579.8
|
|
|
2,527.5
|
|
|
2,395.7
|
|
|
2,175.6
|
|
Total ETF assets
|
35
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
|
3,543.4
|
|
|
3,092.4
|
|
|
3,022.8
|
|
|
2,871.7
|
|
|
2,615.3
|
|
Equity and other securities
|
25
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
|
5,228.4
|
|
|
4,566.9
|
|
|
4,722.6
|
|
|
4,624.7
|
|
|
4,188.7
|
|
Fixed income securities
|
2
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
|
804.5
|
|
|
780.6
|
|
|
786.8
|
|
|
792.1
|
|
|
788.0
|
|
Margin loans outstanding
|
98
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
|
(165.1
|
)
|
|
(126.7
|
)
|
|
(112.3
|
)
|
|
(97.2
|
)
|
|
(83.4
|
)
|
Total client assets
|
22
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
$
|
13,084.9
|
|
$
|
11,767.9
|
|
$
|
11,903.0
|
|
$
|
11,593.9
|
|
$
|
10,757.3
|
|
Client assets by business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Services (3)
|
21
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
$
|
7,343.0
|
|
$
|
6,566.4
|
|
$
|
6,707.5
|
|
$
|
6,577.2
|
|
$
|
6,069.9
|
|
Advisor Services
|
22
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
|
5,741.9
|
|
|
5,201.5
|
|
|
5,195.5
|
|
|
5,016.7
|
|
|
4,687.4
|
|
Total client assets
|
22
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
$
|
13,084.9
|
|
$
|
11,767.9
|
|
$
|
11,903.0
|
|
$
|
11,593.9
|
|
$
|
10,757.3
|
|
Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new assets by business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Services (3)
|
23
|
%
|
(29
|
)%
|
$
|
38.5
|
|
$
|
54.1
|
|
$
|
60.4
|
|
$
|
52.7
|
|
$
|
31.2
|
|
Advisor Services
|
89
|
%
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
80.2
|
|
|
85.8
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
81.7
|
|
|
42.4
|
|
Total net new assets
|
61
|
%
|
(15
|
)%
|
$
|
118.7
|
|
$
|
139.9
|
|
$
|
158.2
|
|
$
|
134.4
|
|
$
|
73.6
|
|
Net market gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
1,198.3
|
|
|
(275.0
|
)
|
|
150.9
|
|
|
702.2
|
|
|
754.0
|
|
Net growth (decline)
|
|
|
$
|
1,317.0
|
|
$
|
(135.1
|
)
|
$
|
309.1
|
|
$
|
836.6
|
|
$
|
827.6
|
|
New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended)
|
26
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
|
1,388
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
Client accounts (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active brokerage accounts
|
6
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
|
39,802
|
|
|
39,099
|
|
|
38,506
|
|
|
37,963
|
|
|
37,476
|
|
Banking accounts
|
12
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
|
2,352
|
|
|
2,281
|
|
|
2,214
|
|
|
2,150
|
|
|
2,096
|
|
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4)
|
5
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
|
5,888
|
|
|
5,844
|
|
|
5,740
|
|
|
5,619
|
|
|
5,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of June 30, 2026, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $53.8 billion, $5.0 billion, and $208.5 billion, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs.
|
(3)
|
Second quarter of 2026 includes net outflows of $1.1 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. First quarter of 2026 includes net outflows of $0.1 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Fourth quarter of 2025 includes net outflows of $5.7 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Third quarter of 2025 includes net outflows of $3.1 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Second quarter of 2025 includes net outflows of $6.7 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.
|
(4)
|
Includes Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.
|
The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For June 2026
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Mo.
|
Yr.
|
Number of Trading Days
|
20.0
|
|
21.5
|
|
21.0
|
|
21.0
|
|
23.0
|
|
18.5
|
|
21.5
|
|
20.0
|
|
19.0
|
|
22.0
|
|
21.0
|
|
20.0
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
|
Market Indices (at month end)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dow Jones Industrial Average ®
|
44,095
|
|
44,131
|
|
45,545
|
|
46,398
|
|
47,563
|
|
47,716
|
|
48,063
|
|
48,892
|
|
48,978
|
|
46,342
|
|
49,652
|
|
51,032
|
|
52,319
|
|
3%
|
19%
|
Nasdaq Composite ®
|
20,370
|
|
21,122
|
|
21,456
|
|
22,660
|
|
23,725
|
|
23,366
|
|
23,242
|
|
23,462
|
|
22,668
|
|
21,591
|
|
24,892
|
|
26,973
|
|
26,214
|
|
(3)%
|
29%
|
Standard & Poor's ® 500
|
6,205
|
|
6,339
|
|
6,460
|
|
6,688
|
|
6,840
|
|
6,849
|
|
6,846
|
|
6,939
|
|
6,879
|
|
6,529
|
|
7,209
|
|
7,580
|
|
7,499
|
|
(1)%
|
21%
|
Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning Client Assets
|
10,349.0
|
|
10,757.3
|
|
10,963.5
|
|
11,228.1
|
|
11,593.9
|
|
11,828.0
|
|
11,834.3
|
|
11,903.0
|
|
12,148.5
|
|
12,220.3
|
|
11,767.9
|
|
12,605.3
|
|
13,135.3
|
|
|
|
Net New Assets (1)
|
38.9
|
|
45.7
|
|
43.3
|
|
45.4
|
|
41.6
|
|
38.7
|
|
77.9
|
|
27.6
|
|
32.5
|
|
79.8
|
|
6.7
|
|
49.9
|
|
62.1
|
|
24%
|
60%
|
Net Market Gains (Losses)
|
369.4
|
|
160.5
|
|
221.3
|
|
320.4
|
|
192.5
|
|
(32.4
|
)
|
(9.2
|
)
|
217.9
|
|
39.3
|
|
(532.2
|
)
|
830.7
|
|
480.1
|
|
(112.5
|
)
|
|
|
Total Client Assets (at month end)
|
10,757.3
|
|
10,963.5
|
|
11,228.1
|
|
11,593.9
|
|
11,828.0
|
|
11,834.3
|
|
11,903.0
|
|
12,148.5
|
|
12,220.3
|
|
11,767.9
|
|
12,605.3
|
|
13,135.3
|
|
13,084.9
|
|
—
|
22%
|
Core Net New Assets (1,2)
|
42.6
|
|
46.9
|
|
44.4
|
|
46.2
|
|
44.4
|
|
40.4
|
|
79.1
|
|
27.8
|
|
32.5
|
|
79.7
|
|
7.2
|
|
49.9
|
|
62.7
|
|
26%
|
47%
|
Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Services
|
737.6
|
|
747.9
|
|
771.1
|
|
792.5
|
|
807.6
|
|
817.9
|
|
824.8
|
|
849.5
|
|
866.8
|
|
841.3
|
|
895.0
|
|
925.8
|
|
929.8
|
|
—
|
26%
|
Advisor Services
|
4,687.4
|
|
4,765.1
|
|
4,888.2
|
|
5,016.7
|
|
5,106.1
|
|
5,155.9
|
|
5,195.5
|
|
5,311.7
|
|
5,394.3
|
|
5,201.5
|
|
5,525.7
|
|
5,716.0
|
|
5,741.9
|
|
—
|
22%
|
Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active Brokerage Accounts
|
37,476
|
|
37,658
|
|
37,798
|
|
37,963
|
|
38,145
|
|
38,266
|
|
38,506
|
|
38,730
|
|
38,925
|
|
39,099
|
|
39,300
|
|
39,536
|
|
39,802
|
|
1%
|
6%
|
Banking Accounts
|
2,096
|
|
2,116
|
|
2,137
|
|
2,150
|
|
2,172
|
|
2,189
|
|
2,214
|
|
2,239
|
|
2,258
|
|
2,281
|
|
2,305
|
|
2,329
|
|
2,352
|
|
1%
|
12%
|
Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)
|
5,586
|
|
5,619
|
|
5,606
|
|
5,619
|
|
5,696
|
|
5,730
|
|
5,740
|
|
5,793
|
|
5,829
|
|
5,844
|
|
5,864
|
|
5,886
|
|
5,888
|
|
—
|
5%
|
Client Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
|
323
|
|
377
|
|
382
|
|
384
|
|
429
|
|
365
|
|
474
|
|
476
|
|
395
|
|
428
|
|
437
|
|
461
|
|
490
|
|
6%
|
52%
|
Client Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in
thousands)
|
7,147
|
|
7,252
|
|
7,182
|
|
7,832
|
|
8,617
|
|
8,459
|
|
7,746
|
|
9,512
|
|
9,922
|
|
10,232
|
|
10,328
|
|
11,813
|
|
13,615
|
|
15%
|
90%
|
Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total
Trades
|
20.8
|
%
|
21.3
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
22.3
|
%
|
23.8
|
%
|
21.7
|
%
|
21.4
|
%
|
20.1
|
%
|
20.1
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
21.4
|
%
|
19.8
|
%
|
17.7
|
%
|
(210) bp
|
(310) bp
|
Margin Balances at month end (in billions of
dollars) (4)
|
83.4
|
|
88.3
|
|
92.4
|
|
97.2
|
|
105.6
|
|
110.1
|
|
112.3
|
|
116.3
|
|
120.6
|
|
126.7
|
|
136.0
|
|
154.6
|
|
165.1
|
|
7%
|
98%
|
Schwab Trading Activity Index™ (STAX) (5)
|
40.7
|
|
41.8
|
|
43.7
|
|
46.1
|
|
48.1
|
|
48.8
|
|
48.5
|
|
50.0
|
|
57.3
|
|
56.0
|
|
50.1
|
|
55.1
|
|
59.1
|
|
7%
|
45%
|
Selected Balances (in billions of dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)
|
416.5
|
|
416.7
|
|
414.4
|
|
419.8
|
|
428.3
|
|
429.1
|
|
436.0
|
|
441.7
|
|
434.2
|
|
436.8
|
|
444.6
|
|
442.0
|
|
448.4
|
|
1%
|
8%
|
Transactional Sweep Cash (4,7) (at month end)
|
412.1
|
|
407.5
|
|
406.7
|
|
425.6
|
|
428.8
|
|
427.5
|
|
453.7
|
|
433.3
|
|
436.1
|
|
461.5
|
|
467.6
|
|
472.4
|
|
485.7
|
|
3%
|
18%
|
Total Money Market Funds (at month end)
|
653.9
|
|
658.6
|
|
665.2
|
|
667.0
|
|
675.5
|
|
685.9
|
|
694.5
|
|
693.4
|
|
696.2
|
|
702.2
|
|
688.1
|
|
694.6
|
|
691.9
|
|
—
|
6%
|
Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (8)
|
9.9
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
9.0
|
%
|
10 bp
|
(90) bp
|
Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in billions of dollars) (9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds
|
(5.4
|
)
|
(3.4
|
)
|
(2.2
|
)
|
(4.8
|
)
|
(6.3
|
)
|
(7.3
|
)
|
(3.6
|
)
|
(0.9
|
)
|
(2.4
|
)
|
(8.5
|
)
|
(5.7
|
)
|
(7.4
|
)
|
(10.4
|
)
|
|
|
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
|
19.4
|
|
25.8
|
|
23.0
|
|
25.6
|
|
28.1
|
|
24.9
|
|
39.8
|
|
34.8
|
|
37.4
|
|
25.3
|
|
27.4
|
|
34.2
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.
|
(2)
|
Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
|
(3)
|
Includes Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.
|
(4)
|
Balances include margin loans and short credits related to certain long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield. For the month of June 2026, margin loans totaled $42.1 billion and short credits totaled $43.7 billion.
|
(5)
|
For additional information regarding STAX, please visit: https://www.schwab.com/investment-research/stax/view-schwab-trading-activity-index .
|
(6)
|
Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. Beginning in December 2025, average balances of client margin loans and short credits related to certain client long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield are excluded from average interest-earning assets. Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.
|
(7)
|
Transactional sweep cash includes bank sweep deposits, broker-dealer cash balances, other client cash held on the balance sheet (such as bank checking and savings deposits, short credits related to certain client long/short strategies, and broker-dealer non-interest-bearing credits), and bank deposit account balances; excludes proprietary and third-party CDs.
|
(8)
|
Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.
|
(9)
|
Represents the principal value of client mutual fund and ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to investment managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's second quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below.
|
Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure
|
Definition
|
Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs
|
Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses.
Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives.
|
We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab's ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods.
Costs related to acquisition and integration or restructuring fluctuate based on the timing of acquisitions, integration and restructuring activities, thereby limiting comparability of results among periods, and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's ongoing business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance.
|
Return on tangible common equity
|
Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets — net, and related deferred tax liabilities.
|
Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet.
|
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio represents the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio as prescribed by bank regulatory guidance for the consolidated company and for Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (CSB), adjusted to reflect the inclusion of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) in the ratio.
|
Inclusion of the impacts of AOCI in the Company's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio provides additional information regarding the Company's current capital position. We believe Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's capital levels.
The Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria. Additionally, the Company uses adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio in managing capital, including its use of the measure as its long-term operating objective.
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
|
Total
|
Net
Income
|
Total
|
Net
Income
|
Total
|
Net
Income
|
Total
|
Net
Income
|
Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP), Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,403
|
|
$
|
2,800
|
|
$
|
3,048
|
|
$
|
2,126
|
|
$
|
6,697
|
|
$
|
5,279
|
|
$
|
6,192
|
|
$
|
4,035
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(142
|
)
|
|
142
|
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
128
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
274
|
|
|
(258
|
)
|
|
258
|
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs (1)
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
28
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
39
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effects (2)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP), Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
3,233
|
|
$
|
2,930
|
|
$
|
2,920
|
|
$
|
2,222
|
|
$
|
6,384
|
|
$
|
5,518
|
|
$
|
5,934
|
|
$
|
4,230
|
|
(1)
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 primarily consist of compensation and benefits. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 consist of $26 million of compensation and benefits and $13 million of professional services. There were no acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
|
(2)
|
The income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments are determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and are used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs on an after-tax basis.
|N/A Not applicable.
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total Net Revenues
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total Net Revenues
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total Net Revenues
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Total Net Revenues
|
Income before taxes on income (GAAP), Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,669
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
$
|
2,803
|
|
47.9
|
%
|
$
|
6,857
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
$
|
5,258
|
|
45.9
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
142
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
128
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
274
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
258
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
28
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
39
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP), Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
3,839
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
$
|
2,931
|
|
50.1
|
%
|
$
|
7,170
|
|
52.9
|
%
|
$
|
5,516
|
|
48.2
|
%
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|
|
2025
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted
EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted
EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted
EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted
EPS
|
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP), Earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP)
|
$
|
2,681
|
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
$
|
1,977
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
$
|
5,078
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
$
|
3,773
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
142
|
|
|
.08
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
.07
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
.16
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
.14
|
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
28
|
|
|
.02
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
.02
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effects
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(.02
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(.01
|
)
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
(.04
|
)
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
(.04
|
)
|
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,811
|
|
$
|
1.62
|
|
$
|
2,073
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
$
|
5,317
|
|
$
|
3.05
|
|
$
|
3,968
|
|
$
|
2.17
|
|
THE Charles Schwab CORPORATION
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Return on average common stockholders' equity — annualized (GAAP)
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
18
|
%
|
Average common stockholders' equity
|
$
|
43,203
|
|
$
|
41,504
|
|
$
|
43,298
|
|
$
|
40,936
|
|
Less: Average goodwill
|
|
(12,294
|
)
|
|
(11,951
|
)
|
|
(12,121
|
)
|
|
(11,951
|
)
|
Less: Average acquired intangible assets — net
|
|
(7,348
|
)
|
|
(7,551
|
)
|
|
(7,258
|
)
|
|
(7,615
|
)
|
Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and acquired intangible assets — net
|
|
1,742
|
|
|
1,710
|
|
|
1,714
|
|
|
1,716
|
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$
|
25,303
|
|
$
|
23,712
|
|
$
|
25,633
|
|
$
|
23,086
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)
|
$
|
2,811
|
|
$
|
2,073
|
|
$
|
5,317
|
|
$
|
3,968
|
|
Return on tangible common equity — annualized (non-GAAP)
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
34
|
%
|
(1)
|
See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP).
|
|
(Preliminary)
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
|
CSC
|
|
CSB
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (GAAP)
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
$
|
42,751
|
|
$
|
27,085
|
|
Plus: AOCI adjustment
|
|
(10,225
|
)
|
|
(8,899
|
)
|
Adjusted Tier 1 Capital
|
|
32,526
|
|
|
18,186
|
|
Average assets with regulatory adjustments
|
|
489,718
|
|
|
254,224
|
|
Plus: AOCI adjustment
|
|
(10,249
|
)
|
|
(9,022
|
)
|
Adjusted average assets with regulatory adjustments
|
$
|
479,469
|
|
$
|
245,202
|
|
Adjusted Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
7.4
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721955369/en/
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