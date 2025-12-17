Schwab Center for Financial Research Reveals Its 2026 Market Outlook

The Schwab Center for Financial Research (SCFR), which provides top-quality research, timely market insights and practical guidance for investors, today announced the release of its 2026 outlook, Schwab's Market Perspective: 2026 Outlook , which delivers insights on the most important market and economic trends that investors should consider for the year ahead.
Schwab's Market Perspective: 2026 Outlook provides perspectives on U.S. stocks and economy, treasury bonds and fixed income, corporate credit, municipal bonds, and international stocks and economy. SCFR also released its 2026 Wealth Management Outlook , which provides guidance on how investors can stay on track in 2026 to help reach their financial goals.
"We believe the macro environment will continue to be unstable given policy crosscurrents and a wobbly labor market, but stocks can likely churn higher given a firmer earnings backdrop. We think rebalancing based on volatility, as opposed to the calendar, makes sense, as will continuing to lean into more profitable segments of the market."
Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist, and Kevin Gordon, Head of Macro Research and Strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research
"Overall, we expect 2026 to be another good year of returns for bond investors, but the range of potential outcomes remains wide. We continue to favor a middle-ground strategy—up in quality and intermediate-term average duration—that may help mitigate some of the risks while allowing for potentially attractive returns."
Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist, and Collin Martin, Head of Fixed Income Research and Strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research
"We continue to suggest an up-in-quality fixed income bias for the short run, but investors can still consider some of the riskier parts of the fixed income market in moderation. For now, we prefer high-quality investment-grade corporate bonds given their balance of low-to-modest credit risk."
Collin Martin, Head of Fixed Income Research and Strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research
"We believe municipal bonds will continue to offer attractive tax-adjusted yields in 2026, while credit quality should remain stable. In our view, munis can be an attractive investment option for investors in higher tax brackets looking for relatively conservative investment options and we don't expect that to change in the near future."
Cooper Howard, Director of Fixed Income Research and Strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research
"International stocks could be poised for another strong year in 2026 due to a cyclical sector orientation that could benefit from an acceleration in global growth, earnings growth accelerating and catching up with the U.S., attractive valuations, and the potential for dollar weakness that benefits returns for U.S. investors."
Michelle Gibley, Director of International Equity Research and Strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research
"With interest rates stabilizing, inflation trending toward target ranges, and volatility reverting to long-term norms, investors who anchor decisions to true time horizons rather than short-term noise continue to make more rational, durable choices that are affected less by emotions."
Rob Williams, Head of Financial Planning and Wealth Management Research, Schwab Center for Financial Research
Learn more about Schwab's Market Perspective: 2026 Outlook and 2026 Wealth Management Outlook .
