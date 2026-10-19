Schwab Asset Management to Launch the Schwab International Bond ETF

Key Takeaways:
- New low-cost ETF to provide investors with straightforward access to the international investment-grade bond market.
- The fund tracks the ICE Global Broad Market Excluding-USD RIC Capped Free-Float Index (USD Hedged) 1 , which spans investment-grade issuers across more than 40 countries.
- SCIN's net expense ratio is 0.06%, among the lowest in both the Morningstar Global Bond – USD Hedged category 2 and the Lipper International Income Funds category 3 .
Schwab Asset Management ® , the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, today announced the launch of the Schwab International Bond ETF (NYSE: SCIN), a new low-cost ETF designed to give investors a straightforward way to access the international investment-grade bond market. With an expense ratio of 0.06%, SCIN is one of the lowest-cost ETFs in both the Morningstar Global Bond-USD Hedged and Lipper International Income Funds categories. The first day of trading is expected to be on or about October 21, 2026.
SCIN's goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of an index comprising of international non-U.S. dollar denominated investment-grade debt securities. The ETF invests in international developed and emerging markets and uses forward and futures contracts to hedge foreign currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar, helping reduce currency risk.
"At a time when international bonds are offering attractive yields and the potential for risk reduction in a bond portfolio, we are pleased to expand our fixed income lineup with the Schwab International Bond ETF," said David Botset, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Innovation and Stewardship, Schwab Asset Management. "SCIN gives investors another building block for a more diversified bond portfolio, combining investment-grade credit quality and income potential within a low-cost ETF structure."
SCIN offers exposure to a mix of international investment-grade bonds, including sovereign, quasi-government, corporate, securitized and collateralized securities across more than 40 countries. The fund's largest country exposures are expected to be France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy.
To learn more about Schwab ETFs, visit www.schwabassetmanagement.com .
About Schwab Asset Management
One of the industry's largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients' eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of June 30, 2026, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $1.7 trillion on a discretionary basis and $35.3 billion on a non-discretionary basis.
More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com .
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .
Disclosures
Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if available, a summary prospectus by visiting www.schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus . Please read it carefully before investing.
Shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETF are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).
Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.
Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors. An investment in the fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Government backing applies only to the government-issued bonds that make up the fund, not the fund itself.
There is a risk that investments in securities denominated in, and/or receiving revenues in, foreign currencies will decline in value relative to the U.S. dollar or, in the case of hedging positions, that the U.S. dollar will decline in value relative to the currency hedged, resulting in the dollar value of the fund's investment being adversely affected.
The fund may attempt to offset currency risk through a hedging strategy. It generally is not possible to perfectly hedge the risk posed by foreign currency exposure. Hedging transactions can increase transaction costs and subject the fund to the risk that a counterparty is unable to fulfill its contractual obligation, in which case the fund could be subject to additional loss.
International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.
The fund's use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. The fund's use of derivatives could reduce the fund's performance, increase the fund's volatility, and could cause the fund to lose more than the initial amount invested. In addition, investments in derivatives may involve leverage, which means a small percentage of assets invested in derivatives can have a disproportionately large impact on the fund.
Holdings may include collateral held by the fund for securities on loan. In addition, certain securities may be designated as collateral for transactions such as open futures contracts or delayed- delivery securities.
"ICE®" is a registered trade mark of ICE Data Indices, LLC ("ICE") or its affiliates. This trademark has been licensed, along with the ICE Global Broad Market Excluding-USD RIC Capped Free-Float Index (USD Hedged) ("Index") for use by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management, in connection with the Schwab International Bond ETF (the "Fund"). The Schwab International Bond ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates or its Third Party Suppliers ("ICE Data and its Suppliers"). ICE Data and its Suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund. Past performance of an Index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results. The full ICE Data Indices disclaimer is located in the Schwab International Bond ETF's statutory prospectus and/or statement of additional information located here: www.schwabassetmanagement.com/schwabetfs_prospectus and such ICE Data disclaimer is expressly incorporated here by reference.
Schwab Asset Management® is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., the investment adviser for Schwab Funds, Schwab ETFs, and separately managed account strategies. Schwab Funds are distributed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab), Member SIPC. Schwab ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). Schwab Asset Management and Schwab are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation, and are not affiliated with SIDCO.
1026-EYUK
1 Source: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Data as of 8/31/2026. SCIN Index represented by the ICE Global Broad Market Excluding-USD RIC Capped Free-Float Index (USD Hedged). Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs, and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly.
2 Source: Morningstar Global Bond – USD Hedged category average net expense ratio: 0.11%. Data as of 8/31/26.
3 Source: Lipper International Income Funds category average net expense ratio: 0.29%. Data as of 8/31/26.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019533228/en/
Christine Underhill
christine.underhill@schwab.com
415-961-3790