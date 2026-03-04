Schwab Announces Its Institutional Investor Day

2:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 a.m3:30 p.m. ET. Participants will include members of the company's executive management and senior leadership team.
The event will be accessible at https://schwabevents.com/corporation .
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 38.7 million active brokerage accounts, 5.8 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.2 million banking accounts, and $12.15 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services TM . Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304010230/en/
MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525
INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177