Saturn Cloud Launches on Nebius Marketplace for Self-Service Deployment

Nebius customers can deploy Saturn Cloud's managed fine-tuning, model serving, and per-token billing directly on Nebius AI Cloud, an NVIDIA Cloud Partner.

Saturn Cloud, the AI token factory platform, today announced that its platform is now available for self-service deployment in the Nebius marketplace. Nebius customers can stand up Saturn Cloud on Nebius's NVIDIA infrastructure without manual integration.

The marketplace listing builds on an existing integration between the two companies, turning a setup that operators and teams previously handled themselves into a deployment they can run from the marketplace.

Nebius AI Cloud is a full-stack AI cloud built on the NVIDIA DSX Platform running NVIDIA Hopper and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. As an NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud, its infrastructure is validated against NVIDIA reference architectures and benchmarks, giving Saturn Cloud customers access to large-scale GPU capacity across Nebius regions in the US and Europe.

"Operators and AI teams want to get from infrastructure to a working model endpoint without building plumbing first," said Sebastian Metti, Founder, Saturn Cloud. "Self-service deployment in the Nebius marketplace means a Nebius customer can stand up Saturn Cloud on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, fine-tune a model, and serve it with per-token billing, in a few steps rather than a procurement cycle."

What Customers Get

Once deployed from the Nebius marketplace, Saturn Cloud runs on Nebius AI Cloud, adding its managed workflow layer for teams that standardized on Saturn Cloud. Customers get managed fine-tuning on open models (full-weight and LoRA), OpenAI-compatible inference endpoints with auto-scaling, per-token usage metering and billing, distributed multi-GPU training with orchestration and logging, and enterprise security including SSO, RBAC, and SOC 2 compliance.

Engineers run the full workflow on Nebius's NVIDIA AI infrastructure: upload a dataset, fine-tune a model, deploy it to an inference endpoint, and put it into production.

"Customers come to Nebius to go from training to production, and we want platforms helping them get there faster," said Laurelle Roseman, VP of Global Partnerships, Nebius. "Making Saturn Cloud available via self-service in our marketplace is exactly that: a validated platform that customers can deploy in a few steps. It's the kind of self-service marketplace motion we want more of on Nebius."

Availability

Saturn Cloud is available for self-service deployment in the Nebius marketplace today.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is the AI token factory platform for neoclouds, AI Factory operators, and enterprises. It turns GPU infrastructure into managed services for fine-tuning, model serving, and per-token billing, with OpenAI-compatible inference endpoints, distributed training, and managed environments. Enterprise security and governance are built in, across public, private, and on-premises environments. Learn more at saturncloud.io.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building a full-stack platform that enables developers and companies to take charge of their AI future – from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information, please visit www.nebius.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saturn-cloud-launches-on-nebius-marketplace-for-self-service-deployment-302819567.html

SOURCE Saturn Cloud

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