Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources - Key Milestone in Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Cosmo Gold Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the shareholders of Cosmo Gold Ltd (“Cosmo”) have voted in favour of Sarama’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia. This shareholder approval was a key outstanding condition to be satisfied for the Transaction (defined below) to be completed.

The acquisition now has approval from the shareholders of both Sarama and Cosmo and Sarama has received requisite approval and conditional approval from securities exchanges in Australia and Canada respectively. It is anticipated the Transaction will be completed in mid-November 2024.

The 580km² Cosmo Gold Project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.

Highlights

  • Sarama acquiring a majority interest in, and control of, Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia
  • Sarama acquiring an initial 80% interest(1) with ability to increase to 100% in the majority of the Project(1)
  • 580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region; 95km from both the world-class Gruyere Mine and Laverton gold district
  • Project captures one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia; virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades
  • Project is very well located being only a 4 hour drive from Kalgoorlie on predominantly paved roads
  • All shareholders approvals for the Transaction secured
  • Key conditions precedent satisfied and completion of transaction anticipated in mid-November 2024
  • Meetings with Traditional Owners confirm support for Sarama’s involvement and its planned endeavours
  • Soil geochemistry program underway to generate regional targets in unexplored areas

Sarama’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

“We are pleased to have passed this major milestone and look forward to finalizing the acquisition of a majority interest in the Cosmo Gold Project in the coming weeks. Together with Cosmo, we have commenced our first soil geochemistry program which will continue over the next 6-8 weeks and feed into larger targeting efforts and work up of drill targets for the 2025 exploration season.”

Cosmo Newbery Project

The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering approximately 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.

The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.

Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.

Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.

Figure 1 – Cosmo Gold Project Location, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Augustus Minerals

Augustus Acquires 1,345km2 Gold Exploration Project Near Leonora

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG) has executed a binding share purchase agreement (“SPA”) with MCA Nominees Pty Ltd (“MCA”) to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Music Well Gold Mines Pty Ltd (“MWGM”), an entity which holds the exploration licences comprising the Music Well Gold Project (“Project”). The Project is in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia located 35km north of Leonora.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited – Updated Closing Date

Aurum Resources Limited (ABN 17 650 477 286) (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers its off-market takeover bid to acquire all of the shares and certain options in Mako Gold Limited (ABN 84 606 241 829) (ASX: MKG), pursuant to a bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (Bidder’s Statement).

Keep reading...Show less
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Demand Hits Q3 Record, Western ETF Buyers Back in Action

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, spoke to the Investing News Network about Q3 gold demand trends and outlined what could drive the metal heading into the end of 2024.

Referring to the World Gold Council's latest report, he highlighted the return of western exchange-traded fund investors. With interest rates on the decline and geopolitical turmoil still strong, they've been more eager to buy.

"Overall holdings of gold in investment portfolios has been stable, but actually adding to gold allocations has required that opportunity cost, or that carrying cost, to come down for the investor in the western market, and that's what we're starting to see," Cavatoni explained during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Ordell Minerals Limited

Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

Results from Phase 2 drilling confirm McNabs East as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration, with diamond drilling to commence in November

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant drill results from recent, shallow, wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Barimaia Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located near Mount Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Patronus Resources

Key Mining Approval Received for Fountain Head Gold Project, NT

Patronus Resources Limited (ASX: PTN; “Patronus” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Northern Territory Government has approved the amended Mining Management Plan (MMP) for its 100%-owned Fountain Head Gold Project, located in the Pine Creek region 170km by road from Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Augustus Acquires 1,345km2 Gold Exploration Project Near Leonora

Carbonxt Group Limited – Update – Appendix 4C

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited – Updated Closing Date

Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

