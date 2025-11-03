Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 02, 2025
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SWA, ASX:SRR) announces that it has filed its written Memorial (the “Memorial”) detailing the Company’s claim against the Government of Burkina Faso (“GoBF”) as well as damages for the sum of US$242 million, plus interest.
The proceedings arise from the unlawful expropriation of the Company’s Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) in Burkina Faso and follow the submission of its Request for Arbitration (“RFA”) to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) in December 2024 (refer news release dated 12 December 2024).
On 31 October 2025, Sarama filed its written Memorial comprising its statement of case, witness evidence, and expert reports with ICSID, a division of the World Bank Group, detailing the claim against the GoBF.
The Company retained Accuracy London, a qualified and experienced Quantum Expert, to provide an independent valuation to support the claim submitted to ICSID.
Next Steps
- The GoBF is required to file its Counter-Memorial by 31 January 2026.
- A case management conference is scheduled for 17 February 2026 during which the final Procedural Timetable will be determined and the date for the Procedural Hearing will be set.
- This will be followed by a series of further written submissions, after which a hearing will be held in Washington D.C., United States where Sarama will present its case and supporting evidence to the Tribunal.
The Company is represented by Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF”), a leading international law firm with significant experience in investor-state arbitration and a strong track record in the natural resources sector and has a US$4.4 million four-year non-recourse loan facility in place to cover all fees and expenses related to the claim.
Sarama’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:
“The filing of our Memorial is a significant milestone in the arbitration process and provides a comprehensive and substantiated basis for Sarama’s claim for compensation. The Company has invested more than a decade of work and substantial capital in advancing the Sanutura Project, which was unlawfully expropriated.
We are pursuing this process to protect shareholder value and to seek a fair and just outcome under internationally recognised mechanisms. With our legal team, expert advisors and funding arrangements in place, we remain fully committed to advancing the arbitration to its conclusion.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
