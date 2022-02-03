Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. reports its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provides an operations update. 2021 Production Highlights : Silver 1,289,172 oz ; Zinc 12,518 tonnes ; Lead 3,747 tonnes ; Copper 1,820 tonnes Despite material production increases in all metals except lead, silver equivalent consolidated annual production decreased 10% to 3,220,974 ...

SCZ:CA