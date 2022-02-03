Precious Metals Investing News
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. reports its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provides an operations update. 2021 Production Highlights : Silver 1,289,172 oz ; Zinc 12,518 tonnes ; Lead 3,747 tonnes ; Copper 1,820 tonnes Despite material production increases in all metals except lead, silver equivalent consolidated annual production decreased 10% to 3,220,974 ...

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("the Company" or "Santacruz") reports its operating results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provides an operations update.

2021 Production Highlights (compared to 2020):

  • Silver 1,289,172 oz (+14%); Zinc 12,518 tonnes (+15%); Lead 3,747 tonnes (-2%); Copper 1,820 tonnes (+18%)
  • Despite material production increases in all metals except lead, silver equivalent (Ag eq) consolidated annual production decreased 10% to 3,220,974 Ag eq ounces (2020 - 3,590,451 Ag eq ounces) due primarily to a higher silver price being used in the Ag eq calculation for 2021 (Ag $25.00/oz) compared to 2020 (Ag $17.85/oz)
  • Zimapan Mine silver, zinc, lead and copper production all exceeded prior results on a quarterly basis (Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020 in addition to Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021) as well as an annual basis (fiscal year 2021 vs fiscal year 2020)

"Operationally the Zimapan Mine had an excellent year as we were able to increase throughput by 17% compared to 2020. This production increase compensated for production losses realized by placing the Rosario Mine into care and maintenance during the year," commented Carlos Silva, CEO. "This was achieved despite country wide closures due to COVID-19. Additionally, we anticipate concluding the acquisition of the Glencore Bolivian silver assets shortly, which will have a significant positive impact on our 2022 production levels."

Mr. Silva continued, "Our goal in 2022 is to continue optimizations and further improve production rates, particularly as new underground areas offer expansion potential at the Zimapan Mine. Of note, during Q4 2021 the Company completed development works on a new mineralized zone, the Lomo del Toro Zone, which will contribute to higher grade mineralized material mill feed."

CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS

Select consolidated operating results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is presented below.

2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Year 2020 Year
Material processed (tonnes milled) 192,901 201,585 730,412 652,423
Silver equivalent produced (ounces) (1) 842,027 1,000,242 3,220,974 3,590,451
Silver production (ounces) 318,374 340,888 1,289,172 1,135,713
Gold production (ounces) - 77 132 276
Lead production (tonnes) 1,012 1,022 3,747 3,828
Zinc production (tonnes) 3,442 2,954 12,518 10,868
Copper production (tonnes) 488 402 1,820 1,544
Average head grade (g/t Ag eq) (1) 184 218 185 233
Development (metres) 2,865 2,891 9,951 8,255

 

ZIMAPAN MINE PRODUCTION RESULTS

Select operating results for the Zimapan Mine for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is presented below:

2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Year 2020 Year
Material processed (tonnes milled) 192,901 180,003 691,383 591,477
Silver equivalent produced (ounces) (1) 842,027 909,379 3,113,264 3,298,899
Silver production (ounces) 318,374 297,538 1,236,859 1,007,478
Silver head grade (g/t) 76 76 79 75
Lead head grade (%/t) 0.60 0.62 0.60 0.69
Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.26 2.20 2.34 2.37
Copper head grade (%/t) 0.35 0.32 0.35 0.37
Silver recovery (%) 67.2 67.4 70.4 70.4
Lead production (tonnes) 1,012 948 3,659 3,602
Zinc production (tonnes) 3,442 2,711 12,101 10,016
Copper production (tonnes) 488 402 1,820 1,544
Average head grade (g/t Ag eq) (1) 184 225 189 238
Development (metres) 2,865 2,095 8,856 5,870

 

ROSARIO MINE PRODUCTION RESULTS

Select operating results for the Rosario Project for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is presented below:

2021 Q4 (2) 2020 Q4 2021 Year (2) 2020 Year
Material processed (tonnes milled) - 21,582 39,029 60,946
Silver equivalent produced (ounces) (1) - 90,863 107,710 291,552
Silver production (ounces) - 43,350 52,313 128,235
Silver head grade (g/t) - 71 53 75
Gold head grade (g/t) - 0.18 0.17 0.21
Lead head grade (%/t) - 0.38 0.29 0.43
Zinc head grade (%/t) - 1.40 1.46 1.74
Silver recovery (%) - 87.5 79.0 87.4
Gold production (ounces) - 77 132 276
Lead production (tonnes) - 73 88 226
Zinc production (tonnes) - 244 417 852
Average head grade (g/t Ag eq) (1) - 158 115 181
Development (metres) - 797 1,095 2,385

 

(1) In the above tables, Ag eq has been calculated as follows:
2021 Ag eq was calculated using metal prices of: Ag $25.00/oz, Au $1,925/oz, Pb $0.85/lb, Zn $1.05/lb and Cu $3.00/lb.
2020 Ag eq was calculated using metal prices of: Ag $17.85/oz, Au $1,480/oz, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.09/lb and Cu $2.80/lb.
(2) Operations at the Rosario Project were suspended in Q3 2021.

Zimapan Mine

Production throughput has increased 17% from 2020. At the Monte Mine, a new manto style mineralized body was discovered in December (the "Gachupines Zone"). An aggressive exploration program has been put in place, and an access ramp is being developed with the objective of reaching the Gachupines Zone by the end of Q2 2022. Management anticipates that the Gachupines Zone, in addition to the Lomo del Toro Zone will increase the silver head grades and tonnage having a positive impact on operating cash flows.

Rosario Project

As advised in the Company's news release dated October 5, 2021, operations at the Rosario Project have been suspended. The Company will continue with permitting activities and remediation programs so that the Rosario Project is positioned for a timely restart should project economics improve.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Latin America, with a primary focus on silver and zinc, but also including gold, lead and copper. The Company currently has one producing project, the Zimapan Mine. In addition, the Company holds two exploration properties in its mineral property portfolio, the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,
Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Mars Investor Relations
Telephone: (778) 999 4653
scz@marsinvestorrelations.com

Arturo Prestamo
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Email: info@santacruzsilver.com
Telephone: (604) 569-1609

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to production at the Zimapan Mine and Rosario Project and the Company's plans to grow it. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to above prove not to be valid or reliable; market conditions and volatility and global economic conditions, including increased volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued COVID-19 pandemic and risks relating to the extent and duration of such pandemic and its impact on global markets; risk of delay and/or cessation in planned work or changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; risks related to gold, silver, base metal and other commodity price fluctuations; risks relating to environmental regulation and liability; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112589

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Santacruz Silver TSXV:SCZ Silver Investing
SCZ:CA
Santacruz Silver

Santacruz Silver

Overview

Santacruz Silver Mining (TSXV:SCZ,OTC:SZSMF,FSE:1SZ) is poised to become Mexico’s next mid-tier silver producer. The company is expecting significant growth after a low-cost acquisition of the Zimapan mine for only US$4.96 per ounce silver equivalent (AgEq) of average annual production. The property is located within the Zimapan mining district, which has been the site of prolific precious metals mining for nearly half a century.

Peñoles, Mexico’s second largest mining company, operated the Zimapan mine from 1964 until it leasing the mine to Santacruz in August 2009. From 2011 to 2019, Santacruz completed roughly 30,000 meters of underground drilling and mined approximately 5.9 million tonnes of mineralized material. The Zimapan property covers over 5,000 hectares that remains largely unexplored, with current mining activity limited to less than 5 percent of the total property. The company is now exploring numerous opportunities for low-cost production expansion.

Santacruz’s Rosario project is located in the historic mining district of Charcas, one of Mexico’s most prolific mining sites and home to two world-class vein systems, Rosario and Membrillo. The Rosario property offers many similarities to the contiguous Charcos mine owned by Grupo Mexico (BMV:GMEXICOB), a world leader in precious metals production. In 2019, Santacruz’s Rosario mine and processing facility produced 466 Koz AgEq from 76,000 tonnes of mill feed (190 g/t AgEq) at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$26.68 per oz AgEq. In the first half of 2020, the company generated 144,0000 oz AgEq at an AISC of US$30.43 per oz AgEq.

Both the Zimapan and Rosario properties benefit significantly from exceptional infrastructure, with access through paved and dirt roads, water supply, grid power and skilled labor. Both properties also host significant exploration upside and new discovery potential. The Rosario mine includes 3,000 ha of unexplored mineralized areas, and recent drilling has confirmed higher silver grades across the Membrillo vein. The company has also planned a 35,000 m diamond drill program to substantially increase resources.

Santacruz is managed by a renowned technical team with a proven track record of success in discovering, developing, and operating silver mines in Mexico. The company’s CEO, Carlos Silva Ramos, is a seasoned mining executive who offers more than three decades of expertise and extensive experience with the Zimapan mine. As co-founder of Carrizal Mining SA de CV, he increased mining and milling operations from 1,400 to 3,200 tons per day.

Santacruz also controls 8,900 ha of the historic Zacatecas silver mining belt, which hosts prolific mines such as the Fresnillo silver mine operated by Peñoles and the Cozamin mine, operated by Capstone Mining (TSX:CS). The Veta Grande mine is located in the renowned mining district of Veta Grande, Zacatecas, and currently operates at 430 tonnes per day (tpd) milling capacity. Construction is already underway to increase capacity to 750 tpd or more.

The company is intent on leveraging its multiple properties in historic, mining-friendly jurisdictions to position itself as Mexico’s next mid-tier silver producer. For the remainder of 2020, Santacruz plans on increasing silver head grades by 64 percent, boosting mill throughput tonnage and investigating unexplored mineralization on its Zimapan and Rosario properties.

Santacruz has also been recognized by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) for Transparency after an audit for compliance against the IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining. Carlos Silva, CEO of Santacruz stated, “Receiving recognition for IRMA Transparency is an important milestone as we advance along IRMA’s process. This norm will help us to continue to improve our business practices that go beyond industry standards for social responsibility, which translates into a culture of mutual respect and ultimately success for the Company and its employees as we strive to meet our corporate objectives.”

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Highlights

  • Santacruz Silver Mining has positioned itself to become Mexico’s next mid-tier silver producer through strategic exploration and resource development. The company recently acquired the historic Zimapan mine at a low cost.
  • The company’s technical and management team offers a proven track record of building efficient and sustainable mines in Mexico.
  • Santacruz’s Zimapan property spans more than 5,000 ha that remain largely unexplored. Mining activity on 5 percent of the property produced 5.9 million tonnes of mineralized material between 2011 and 2019.
  • The company’s Rosario project is located in the historic mining district of Charcas and is home to two world-class vein systems, Rosario and Membrillo. The Rosario property includes 3,000 ha of unexplored mineralized areas. Recent drilling has confirmed higher silver grades across the Membrillo vein.
  • Santacruz’s Veta Grande mine, located within the historic Zacatecas silver mining belt, currently operates at 430 tpd milling capacity. Construction is already underway to increase capacity to 750 tpd or more.

Zimapan Project

zimapan mine location map

The Zimapan mine is located seven kilometres from the municipality of Zimapan in Hidalgo, Mexico. The property is situated along the southern margin of the prolific Sierra Madre Oriental and contains 14 mineralization zones—six at the Carrizal mine and eight at El Monte.

Mineralization

The Zimapan property contains high-temperature carbonate replacement deposits of silver, lead, zinc and copper in semi-massive and massive sulphide bodies hosted in skarns, which are usually 20 m wide and 200 m long, and quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes.

Mineral zones located within the Zimapan property have been characterized with the ideal structure for high-volume, low-cost underground mining. The Carrizal and El Monte mines are connected by a 7.4 km underground access tunnel. Underground mining at Zimapan involves cut-and-fill, long-hole and sub-level stoping.

The processing facility at Zimapan relies on three circuits for the production of high-quality lead, zinc and copper concentrates. Overall process recoveries include 67% silver, 64% lead, 70% zinc and 52% copper. Between 2010 and 2019, Santacruz produced 5.9 million tonnes of precious metals from the Zimapan mine.

Rosario Project

rosario project map

The Rosario property consists of 2,900 ha located in the prolific Mexican mining district of Charcas, roughly 180 km north of the city of San Luis Potosi. The current primary source of mill feed is the Membrillo prospect, a mesothermal, low-sulphidation and polymetallic vein system of silver, gold, zinc and lead that carries to the surface. The mine’s milling capacity is currently 500 tpd, but the company plans on quickly expanding its throughput by an additional 150 tpd.

Santacruz Silver Mining Management Team

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo—President and CEO

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo holds a CPA degree from the University of Monterrey, a master’s degree from EGADE University and a professional degree from IPADE Business School. With more than 10 years of executive and operational experience in the mining industry (precious metals), Elizondo has worked for different public companies as director of planning, corporate finance and investor relations. Elizondo is a member of Mexico’s Mining Chamber, and participates actively in different mining initiatives in the country.

Carlos Silva Ramos—COO

Silva Ramos has a degree in mine engineering from the University of Guanajuato, and additionally holds an MBA from ITESM (Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores Monterrey). He has more than 30 years of experience working in the mining industry in Mexico with both senior and junior mining companies, the last 17 years of which were in senior management roles.

Silva co-founded Carrizal Mining SA de CV, a private Mexican silver producer. During his nine-year tenure at Carrizal, he successfully increased the mining and milling operations of the Zimapan Mine in Hidalgo, Mexico, from 1,400 tpd to 3,200 tpd. Prior to this, Silva held senior management positions at the Tayoltita mine located in San Dimas, Durango, Mexico. During his time with the Tayoltita mine, production was increased from an initial rate of 1,800 tpd to an eventual final rate of 3,200 tpd.

Robert McMorran—CFO and Corporate Secretary

Robert McMorran has a CPA, CA designation and 30 years of experience in financial reporting and administration of public companies, the last 20 years through his private management company, Malaspina Consultants. During this time, McMorran has served as an officer and director of several public companies, primarily involved in mineral exploration and development.

Roland Löhner—Director

Roland Löhner has been a senior partner and managing director of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for the last 20 years and during the last 5 years he has held the position of managing director for Latin America. He is fluent in Spanish, German, French, English, Portuguese, Dutch and Italian. After retirement, he continues to serve as a senior advisor to BCG.

Larry Okada—Director

Larry Okada is a member of both the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants and the Washington State Certified Public Accountants Association with over 43 years of experience providing financial management services to publicly traded companies, with emphasis on mineral companies. He is currently a director of several public companies including EMX Royalty, Forum Uranium and Rokmaster Resources.

Federico Villaseñor—Director

Federico Villasenor graduated with a B.Sc. in mining and metallurgy from the University of Guanajuato, a master’s of mineral economics from Columbia University and a finance degree from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico. His career has spanned 40 years in the mining industry, including roles with Penoles, Grupo Mexico, Goldcorp and as a director of Starcore International Mines.

Barry Girling—Director

Barry Girling has been active in various aspects of mineral exploration since 1977. He couples his geological understanding with a B.Com. (Finance) degree from the University of British Columbia to provide consulting services to a number of TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has strong capital markets experience and has been a founder and director of multiple TSXV listed companies over the past 20 years including I-Minerals Inc, Roxgold and Silver One Resources prior to joining Santacruz Silver Mining.

This profile is sponsored by Santacruz Silver Mining (TSXV:SCZ,OTC:SZSMF,FSE:1SZ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Santacruz Silver Mining, in order to help investors learn more about the company. Santacruz Silver Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services, or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Santacruz Silver Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

