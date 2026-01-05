Santacruz Silver Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Santacruz Silver Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ,OTC:SCZMF) ("Santacruz" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted 39,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a director of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan dated November 17, 2023. The RSUs vest in equal one third installments on each anniversary of the grant date. Each vested RSU may be redeemed for one common share of the Company.

The grant of RSUs constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the grant of RSUs to related parties in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,
Executive Chairman and CEO

For further information please contact:

Arturo Préstamo
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Email: info@santacruzsilver.com
Telephone: +52 81 83 785707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279474

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Santacruz SilverTSXV:SCZSilver Investing
SCZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Santacruz Silver

Santacruz Silver

Multi-Mine Mexican Silver Production

Multi-Mine Mexican Silver Production Keep Reading...
Stacked coins with 2026 blocks and upward arrow representing growth and goals.

9 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2026

2026 has begun, and the Investing News Network (INN) is looking forward to the new year. To kick it off, our team asked nine experts to share their highest-conviction sectors. Here's what they had to say.Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features... Keep Reading...
Futuristic 3D holographic visualization of resource and geophysical data analysis.

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Mineral exploration is one of the riskiest and most capital-intensive phases of the mining lifecycle. The process has traditionally relied heavily on historical geological records, field surveys and extensive drilling, often with low success rates and long time horizons. But a new wave of... Keep Reading...
Silver bar stamped surrounded by silver nuggets.

Top 5 Silver News Stories of 2025

Silver’s 2025 breakout marked one of the metal’s most decisive shifts in more than a decade.As the price pushed through longstanding resistance, investors, miners and policymakers reassessed its role in global markets, allowing silver to reassert itself as not only an industrial metal, but also... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Silver, Gold's "Outstanding" Year — Will 2026 Bring a Repeat?

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his thoughts on the gold and silver markets heading into 2026, outlining why he remains bullish."Just keep adding some — it's your protection against the madness. It'll get you through the storm," he said. "It preserves your net worth from the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLV)

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Private Placement of up to $4 Million

Osisko Metals Appoints COO

CEOL Application for Laguna Verde Submitted

Prince Silver Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for 2026

Related News

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Private Placement of up to $4 Million

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Appoints COO

Lithium Investing

CEOL Application for Laguna Verde Submitted

EV Outlook

oil and gas investing

US Intervention in Venezuela Stirs Oil Market Uncertainty

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition