Sandstorm Gold Royalties Shareholders Approve Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Royal Gold

Sandstorm Gold Royalties Shareholders Approve Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Royal Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, October 9, 2025 in Vancouver at which 58% of the Company's issued common shares ("Shares"), as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. The Company's shareholders have approved, by Special Resolution, the Company's plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Royal Gold, Inc. ("Royal Gold"), whereby Royal Gold will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Arrangement was approved by (i) 98.68% of the votes cast by all shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, and (ii) 98.66 % of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding votes cast by persons required to be excluded under the Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . The Report on Voting Results for the Meeting will be available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and on Edgar Next at www.sec.gov .

Royal Gold announced that its stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Royal Gold common stock in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Sandstorm, with approximately 99% of the votes cast at the Royal Gold meeting in favor.

The closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur on October 20, 2025 , subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions, including receipt of the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia , certain conditions to the completion of the Horizon Transaction having been satisfied or waived by Royal Gold, and the approval of the listing of shares of Royal Gold's stock to be issued in the Arrangement on Nasdaq.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Company expects to delist its Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. It is anticipated that the Company will also apply to the Canadian securities regulators for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions and will deregister the Sandstorm Shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 , as amended.

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, including regulatory matters and approvals, please see the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 8, 2025 (the "Circular"), available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and on Edgar Next at www.sec.gov .

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Sandstorm Gold Royalties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof, , the receipt of required approvals for the Arrangement, the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions of the Arrangement, the delisting of the Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange following completion of the Arrangement, and the filing of the application to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdiction following completion of the Arrangement,. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Sandstorm Gold Royalties to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Sandstorm Gold Royalties will operate in the future, including the receipt of all required approvals, the price of gold and copper and anticipated costs. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, failure to receive necessary approvals, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, gold and other commodity price volatility, discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries, mining operational and development risks relating to the parties which produce the gold or other commodity the Company will purchase, regulatory restrictions, activities by governmental authorities (including changes in taxation), currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over mining operations from which the Company will purchase gold, other commodities or receive royalties from, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks to Sandstorm" in the Company's annual report for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 and the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Circular and the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated by reference, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandstorm-gold-royalties-shareholders-approve-proposed-plan-of-arrangement-with-royal-gold-302580194.html

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/09/c0598.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.SSL:CATSX:SSLGold Investing
SSL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

An ongoing land-use dispute in British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle has escalated into a full-blown legal battle as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF)takes the province and rival Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) to court over tunneling rights linked to one of Canada’s largest... Keep Reading...
Two 3D arrows, one black and one gold, merge and point upwards on a white background.

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Breaches US$4,000, Silver Tests US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in midday trading. Future prices for gold breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday (October 7) and have continued to climb higher.The... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals Extends Private Placement

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") announces that it will extend the terms of the private placement previously announced August 13, 2025. Earthwise intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 7,500,000 flow... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement