January 26, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub
08 January
Brightstar Resources
19 January
Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fast Tracked Goldfields Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 January
Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in MenziesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 January
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
November campaign production update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced November campaign production updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
