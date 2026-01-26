Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Download the PDF here.

brightstar-resourcesbtr-auasx-btrprecious-metals-investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update

Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fast Tracked Goldfields Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in MenziesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade

Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
November campaign production update

November campaign production update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced November campaign production updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key advancements at its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, which includes entering into a Phase I engineering,... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver Project

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver Project

Five targets are being developed to drill test for deep San Martin-type mineralizationSilver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the 2026 exploration plans for advancing its flagship La Joya... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a Super 90 track-mounted core drill rig to the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Announces Appointment of Ron Halas to the Board

Sranan Gold Announces Appointment of Ron Halas to the Board

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ron Halas, P.Eng. to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director.Mr. Halas is a Canadian mining engineer with more... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Files Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo Project

Heliostar Files Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo Project

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated December 11, 2025, it has filed a Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for its Cerro del Gallo Project located in Guanajuato, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q4 and Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Net Asset Value Update

Related News

gold-investing

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

energy-investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

gold-investing

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

gold-investing

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal

critical-metals-investing

Critical Minerals Outlook

rare-earth-investing

Energy Fuels Set to Acquire Australian Strategic Materials