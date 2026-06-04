San Lorenzo Reports Final Assay Results from Hole SAL 10-25 with Drilling Ending in Porphyry Style Mineralization at the Arco de Oro Target

(TheNewswire)
San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to provide the remaining assay results from Hole SAL 10-25 on the "San Juan" northwest extension of the Arco de Oro target. Full assay results from Hole SAL 10–25 - that already included 102.3 metres of 1.33 gt gold now include multiple additional deeper intercepts throughout the 574.0 metre drill hole including 52.6 meters of 1.67 gt gold, 48.0 metres of 0.91 gt gold and ending in mineralization of 65.0 metres of 0.81 gt gold. Results are presented below
Hole SAL 10-25 (and Hole SAL 09-25) were 3.9 km step-outs from San Lorenzo's previous "core-zone" drilling at Arco de Oro. The holes were designed to test the significant IP anomaly evident on IP line D8 – part of additional IP data acquired during the summer of 2025. Importantly, both holes bottomed in porphyry style alteration, with the mineralization at the bottom of holes SAL 10-25 and SAL 09-25 establishing a footprint exceeding 400 metres in width.
Terence Walker, San Lorenzo's VP of Exploration, commented: "It is gratifying – and exciting - that the mineralization that started at approximately 84 metres continued right to the bottom of hole 10 which was drilled to 574 metres. The porphyry style mineralization, with grade, that was observed to the bottom of the hole reinforces my belief that we are in a significant system at Arco de Oro. The system appears much larger than suggested by our early efforts at Arco – efforts that were focused on the shallower upper portion of the epithermal system that extends to surface. With these holes, it appears that we have penetrated the upper gold-rich section of a mineralized porphyry copper-gold system. Immediate follow-up drilling is required to delineate the intrusive complex that hosts the system discovered in these holes".
Mr. Walker continued: "Visual indications from the SAL 10-25 core indicate that potassic alteration continues to strengthen and dominate towards the bottom of the hole containing significant multi-directional pyrite-chalcopyrite rich veins within essentially dioritic intrusives and dykes indicating multi-episodic mineralization events in a gold-rich porphyry copper-gold setting".
Al Kroontje, San Lorenzo's CEO commented: "It shouldn't be forgotten that IP line D8 hosts additional chargeability anomalies that must also be drilled. If they prove out, the system has the potential to host significant width in addition to strike that may exceed 6 km in length. I am pleased that with the additional capital available to us at San Lorenzo, we will expand our exploration efforts to include testing numerous IP anomalies that we've known about for many years – anomalies identified in various IP programs that San Lorenzo undertook between 2012 and 2018".
Table 1: SAL 10-25 Assay Results
|
Hole
|
Sector
|
Intercept
|
From
|
To
|
Width(m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu %
|
SAL
10 - 25
|
Arco
De
Oro
|
A
|
84.3
|
112.0
|
27.7
|
0.78
|
0.3
|
0.04
|
B
|
132.0
|
145.8
|
13.8
|
1.39
|
0.3
|
0.10
|
C
|
152.7
|
255.0
|
102.3
|
1.33
|
0.3
|
0.09
|
including
|
152.7
|
166.0
|
13.3
|
2.21
|
0.3
|
0.12
|
including
|
184.0
|
217.7
|
33.7
|
1.48
|
0.3
|
0.11
|
D
|
265.0
|
295.0
|
30.0
|
1.24
|
0.4
|
0.09
|
E
|
310.4
|
363.0
|
52.6
|
1.67
|
0.3
|
0.13
|
including
|
314.0
|
330.0
|
16.0
|
2.29
|
0.3
|
0.15
|
F
|
373.0
|
383.0
|
10.0
|
0.74
|
0.7
|
0.07
|
G
|
397.0
|
445.0
|
48.0
|
0.91
|
0.8
|
0.08
|
H
|
457.0
|
473.0
|
16.0
|
0.71
|
1.1
|
0.07
|
I
|
483.0
|
503.0
|
20.0
|
0.51
|
1.6
|
0.05
|
J
|
509.0
|
574.0
|
65.0
|
0.81
|
2.0
|
0.07
|
including
|
541.8
|
556.0
|
14.2
|
1.76
|
7.3
|
0.16
Mineralization remains open at depth
Note 1: results for hole SAL 10-25, from surface to a depth of 348 metres, were previously reported by San Lorenzo on May 8, 2026. The results contained in this release that are below 348 metres in depth are newly received.
Figure 1: Section across a portion of IP line D8 indicating the location of Holes SAL 10-25 and SAL 09-25 depicting the mineralized intercepts obtained.
Note 2: SAL 10-25 terminated in mineralization at 574 m (65 m at 0.81g/t Au, 2.0 g/t Ag & 0.07% Cu).
Table 2: Individual assay results of intercept 310.4 m - 363 m showing grade continuity typical of porphyry style mineralization.
|
Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Width(m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Cu ppm
|
SAL-10-25
|
310.42
|
312.00
|
1.58
|
1.53
|
0.3
|
1159
|
312.00
|
314.00
|
2.00
|
1.46
|
0.2
|
1109
|
314.00
|
316.00
|
2.00
|
1.86
|
0.4
|
1259
|
316.00
|
318.00
|
2.00
|
2.99
|
0.2
|
1890
|
318.00
|
320.00
|
2.00
|
3.23
|
0.3
|
1920
|
320.00
|
322.00
|
2.00
|
3.79
|
0.6
|
2100
|
322.00
|
324.00
|
2.00
|
1.38
|
0.2
|
1045
|
324.00
|
326.00
|
2.00
|
1.65
|
0.4
|
1248
|
326.00
|
328.00
|
2.00
|
1.66
|
0.3
|
1252
|
328.00
|
330.00
|
2.00
|
1.74
|
0.2
|
1319
|
330.00
|
332.00
|
2.00
|
1.23
|
0.2
|
935
|
332.00
|
334.00
|
2.00
|
1.47
|
0.3
|
1110
|
334.00
|
336.00
|
2.00
|
1.71
|
0.2
|
1295
|
336.00
|
338.00
|
2.00
|
1.33
|
0.2
|
1009
|
338.00
|
340.00
|
2.00
|
1.59
|
0.4
|
1208
|
340.00
|
342.00
|
2.00
|
2.13
|
0.3
|
1525
|
342.00
|
344.00
|
2.00
|
1.99
|
0.2
|
1510
|
344.00
|
346.00
|
2.00
|
2.68
|
0.5
|
2029
|
346.00
|
348.00
|
2.00
|
2.71
|
0.6
|
2022
|
348.00
|
350.00
|
2.00
|
1.28
|
0.4
|
1164
|
350.00
|
352.00
|
2.00
|
1.16
|
0.4
|
1052
|
352.00
|
354.55
|
2.55
|
1.06
|
0.2
|
965
|
354.55
|
357.11
|
2.56
|
0.824
|
0.7
|
749
|
357.11
|
359.00
|
1.89
|
0.913
|
0.3
|
830
|
359.00
|
361.00
|
2.00
|
0.205
|
0.3
|
184
|
361.00
|
363.00
|
2.00
|
0.172
|
0.4
|
156
Note 3: Results above 348 metres in this intercept were previously reported by San Lorenzo May 8, 2026.
Additional Assays
San Lorenzo has not yet received assay results from the remaining six holes already drilled at the Arco de Oro target. While assay turn-around times remain frustrating, San Lorenzo is hopeful that, with the onset of winter in the southern hemisphere, some of the "large scale drilling programs in the high Andes" will wind down which may help improve assay turn-around times. San Lorenzo remains committed to providing stakeholders with regular updates as assay results become available.
Drilling
San Lorenzo has submitted the permitting material for the upcoming Phase 7 drilling program at Salvadora. Pad construction followed by rig mobilization is expected to begin imminently.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P. Geo., the VP of Exploration of San Lorenzo who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.
Testing Procedures
Samples consisting of 50% of the HQ core are delivered to the ALS Laboratories in Copiapó by San Lorenzo staff for preparation which consists of drying and crushing to a 2 mm mesh and then pulverized. The sample material is then delivered to ALS's facilities in Lima, Peru for gold analysis using the fire assay method. Samples were also analyzed by aqua-regia digestion to analyze for other elements including Ag and Cu. San Lorenzo notes that the correlation between sample intervals and true widths are unknown as the systems are still being modeled.
Drill Hole and Assay Data
Drill data, including individual assay results from each of the holes presented in this news release, will be made available on San Lorenzo's website: www.sanlorenzogold.ca under the Salvadora sub-heading "Drill Hole and Assay Data".
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt. Drilling results at Salvadora - from 4 different targets so far - have convinced management that several gold and copper enriched epithermal and/or porphyry style systems may be contained within the Salvadora property.
For further information, please contact:
Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration
Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl
Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902
Or:
Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.
Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440
Or:
Al Kroontje
Email: al@slgold.ca
Ph: +1 403 607 4009
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
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