SAMA Resources Inc.

Montreal, Quebec TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama ") (TSXV:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) wishes to announce that it has entered into Share Purchase Agreements (the " Agreements ") with various purchasers to sell 5,625,000 shares (the " Common Shares ) of SRG Mining Inc. (" SRG "), for an aggregate purchase price (the " Purchase Price ") of CDN$3,937,500 (the " Transaction "). The Transaction closed on May 17, 2022.

The Transaction is subject to applicable securities laws and regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange.  Immediately prior to the Transaction, Sama held direct ownership and control of 24,805,377 common shares of SRG, representing 21.82% of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG. After the closing date, Sama will then own 19,180,377 common shares of SRG, representing 16.875% of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG.

The Common Shares were held by Sama for investment purposes. Sama may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of SRG's securities, whether in the open market by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The Company has filed an Early Warning Report dated May 17, 2022 with respect to the Transaction.

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa and now in Canada.

On March 19, 2021 Sama formalised a Joint Venture Agreement Ivanhoe Electric Inc, a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Ivorian Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d'Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at http://www.samaresources.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SAMA RESOURCES INC./RESSOURCES SAMA INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

OR

Mr. Matt Johnston, Corporate Development Advisor

Tel: (604) 443-3835

Toll Free: 1 (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information such as "will", could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Resource Definition Drilling Delivers Outstanding New Results of up to 46.0m at 2.17% Nickel

Successful in-fill drilling continues to de-risk the Project by increasing confidence in the shallow open pit mineralisation that will underpin early payback of the planned mining operation


Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $0.8 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $16.2 million. This compares to $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2022 amounts to $113.3 million.

Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce submission of the preliminary draft of the Initial Project Description ("IPD") to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("the Agency") following the related signing of ground-breaking Impact Assessment Process Agreements ("Impact Assessment Agreements" or "IA Agreements") with Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation.

Canada Nickel Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "This is an important first step in the permitting process for Crawford. Since the founding of the Company, our approach has been to work with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders as partners in order to create shared value through economic opportunities, while also being respectful and responsible stewards of the natural environment. These ground-breaking Impact Assessment Agreements foster full participation of Indigenous Communities in the federal Impact Assessment process for the development of the Crawford Nickel Project."

"Taykwa Tagamou Nation is proud of the partnership we have with Canada Nickel. This innovative model of applying Traditional Knowledge through a land use study enables our community to both understand the project's impacts through all stages of its life cycle, while ensuring that, as the stewards of our Traditional Territory, development is conducted in an environmentally sustainable manner", said Chief Bruce Archibald .

"True Indigenous partnerships, such as ours with Canada Nickel, provide certainty for proponents, along with economic opportunity for Northern Ontario and impacted Indigenous communities," said Deputy Chief Derek Archibald . "With this certainty, Taykwa Tagamou Nation is meaningfully participating in the project's economic development from beginning to end".

Chief Chad Boissoneau , of Mattagami First Nation, commented "Agreements of this nature, built upon honest and genuine relationships, benefit both the First Nation and the Proponent. First Nations can fully participate in the Impact Assessment of a major project on our Traditional Land, while supporting Canada Nickel in making properly informed, sustainable, and respectful decisions about a project that stands to be of great benefit to our community."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The submission of the preliminary draft of the IPD to the Agency initiates a precursory review period of the document. This review period, coinciding with Canada Nickel's independent Indigenous and public consultation program for the IPD, will enable Canada Nickel to integrate feedback from both the Agency's review and Canada Nickel's engagement activities into the final draft of the IPD, expected to be formally submitted in summer 2022.

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive benefits and resolve or mitigate the potential impacts of a proposed major project. The IPD is a key phase in the early planning and development of a modern mining project.

Impact Assessment Process Agreements

The signing and implementation of the IA Agreements further validates the meaningful and productive relationships developed between Canada Nickel and Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation, and serves as tangible evidence of Canada Nickel's intention around full integration of Indigenous communities into the development of the Crawford Nickel Project.

The IA Agreements are intended to foster full participation of Indigenous communities in the federal Impact Assessment process, with a focus on community driven completion of Traditional Knowledge and Land Use and Socio-economic studies. In addition to outlining effective communication channels and platforms for meaningful engagement, the IA Agreements facilitate tangible capacity building within the communities that will extend beyond the timeline of and activities relating to the Crawford Project and Canada Nickel, including the hiring and training of a dedicated Impact Assessment Coordinator and the creation of an Impact Assessment Coordination Committee, comprised of representative, interested community members, including youth and elders.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-takes-important-step-in-crawford-nickel-project-permitting-process-301545660.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c4551.html

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 3,197,060 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $0.3 million and 25,539,500 "flow-through" units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.4 million for total gross proceeds of approximately $2.7 million . All dollars are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Earthworks Contract Award at Araguaia

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the earthworks contract for the construction of its 100%-owned Araguaia ferronickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project") to Copa Construção S.A. ("Copa

Copa is a leading Brazilian company with extensive experience in mining projects and civil infrastructure, ranging from roads, viaducts, hydroelectric power plants, ports, airports and transmission lines. Copa has a portfolio of more than 2.5 billion cubic meters of concrete installed throughout the country and has quality management certification.

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Reid with Larger Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property Main Zone; Provides Update on Regional Exploration

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Reid with Larger Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property Main Zone; Provides Update on Regional Exploration

Highlights

  • Reid Property – second hole of new discovery intersected dunite across entire 354 metre core length including an 84 metre highly mineralized interval.
  • All 21 holes drilled at Deloro , Reaume, and Nesbitt properties intersected target mineralization.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced a new nickel discovery at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling has commenced at Reid, as well as the Company's Deloro and Reaume properties, and assays from earlier drilling at Nesbitt have been received.

