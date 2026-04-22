Sam's Club Launches Enhanced Express Delivery, Fueling Continued eCommerce Growth with Checkout to Doorstep Delivery in as Soon as an Hour - Often Less

With nearly 65,000 Express deliveries fulfilled since early April—some in as little as 10 minutes—Sam's Club resets the bar in retail convenience with ultra-fast delivery at speed and scale

Sam's Club, a leading membership retail club, has launched an enhanced tier to its popular Express delivery , enabling members to go from checkout to doorstep delivery on thousands of in-club items in as little as an hour—often faster—with no minimum purchase and at the same price as in the club.

"Members love our three hours or less Express delivery, but they told us they wanted an even faster option—so, we delivered," said Greg Pulsifer, Senior Vice President, eCommerce at Sam's Club. "We continue to differentiate ourselves as a leader in club retail through true omnichannel shopping experiences: in-club, online, in-app, Curbside Pickup, and fast delivery—allowing members to shop how they want. Our 10 fastest deliveries to date were all fulfilled in less than 12 minutes. When members need emergency baby essentials or dinners on the fly, we're not just delivering speed, but peace of mind and time back so they can focus on the things that matter most."

Members can now choose between two Express delivery options: an enhanced one hour or less service at a flat $10 for Plus members / $22 for Club members, or the traditional three hours or less service at a reduced $5 for Plus members / $17 for Club members on eligible items. Standard delivery, shipping, and Curbside Pickup are also available.

Since fleet-wide rollout of the enhanced service across 600-plus clubs on April 2, after an initial test in select markets, nearly 65,000 Express deliveries have been fulfilled. To date, the average Express order is placed, shopped, and delivered in just 55 minutes .

A significant share of these orders includes everyday essentials such as water, produce, rotisserie chicken, and paper goods, signaling members are leveraging the service for immediate needs, not just convenience add-ons.

  • Like a daycare in Fargo, North Dakota, who received their order of Member's Mark baby formula in less than 9 minutes, and new parents in Amarillo, Texas, whose diapers and pistachios were delivered in just 11 minutes .
  • Or busy professionals in Calumet City, Illinois, whose order of Member's Mark receipt paper, copy paper, and Sharpie markers arrived in just 10 minutes .
  • Or pet lovers in Louisville, Kentucky, whose Purina Friskies wet cat food went from club to bowl in just 11 minutes .

"I did Express for the first time and was shocked how fast it was, especially for being a Saturday and Valentine's Day," a Sam's Club member recently shared. "I was so impressed; I couldn't have left my house, shopped, and gotten back that fast."

Express delivery is underpinned by seamless club operations and leverages fully integrated in-house technology, including Walmart's leading enterprise technology innovation. In the most recent quarter (ending January 31, 2026), Sam's Club's ecommerce sales grew 23% year-over-year.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT), one of the world's leading retailers, is a membership retail club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in more than 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 43rd year, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

Tyler Thomason, External Communications
479.295.6808
tyler.thomason@walmart.com

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