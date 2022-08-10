Life Science NewsInvesting News

CMS Issues New Specific ICD-10 Code K76.82 for HE

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its support of the publication of a new specific ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE) based on the growing incidence of chronic liver disease in the United States.

Approximately 4.5 million adults in the U.S. have chronic liver disease 1 . As chronic liver disease progresses towards decompensated cirrhosis, patients may develop comorbid conditions such as portal hypertension, ascites, and hepatic encephalopathy. Up to 80% of people with cirrhosis may develop some form of HE 2 . HE is also a high driver of hospitalizations and readmissions in patients with decompensated cirrhosis 3 .

The new K76.82 diagnosis code for patients with HE, a complication of cirrhosis, is based on the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) and announced by CMS to be used effective Oct. 1, 2022 .

The condition of HE can be misdiagnosed, and the availability of this new ICD-10 code will help health care providers properly document the diagnosis for these patients and thus advance efforts to ensure their clinical management is appropriate.

To learn more about the Federal Register announcement please visit here .

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Accessed April 19, 2022 . https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/liver-disease.htm
2. Vilstrup H, Amodio P, Bajaj J, et al. Hepatic encephalopathy in chronic liver disease: 2014 Practice Guideline by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the European Association for the Study of the Liver. Hepatology. 2014;60(2):715-735.
3. C Chirapongsathorn S, Krittanawong C, Enders FT, et al. Incidence and cost analysis of hospital admission and 30-day readmission among patients with cirrhosis. Hepatol Commun. 2018;2(2):188-198. Published 2018 Jan 18. doi:10.1002/hep4.1137

©2022 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0093.USA.22

Investor Contact:

Media Contacts:

Christina Cheng

Kevin Wiggins

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 541-3785

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)



Gianna Scalera


salixcommunications@salix.com


(908) 541-2110

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-supports-cms-announcement-of-first-icd-10-code-for-hepatic-encephalopathy-he-301603039.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14 th , at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Revenues of $1.967 billion
  • Company to appeal anticipated court decision and vigorously defend XIFAXAN intellectual property
  • Balance sheet continues to improve with early retirement of $481 million of long-term debt through open market repurchases
  • Committed to strategic alternatives and will continue to evaluate the distribution of Bausch + Lomb shares as the Company works through patent litigation
  • Updates guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results.

"The second quarter was a transitional quarter for Bausch Health as we intensified our focus on the Bausch Pharma and Solta businesses," Thomas J. Appio , Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health , said. "In our first ninety days, our leadership team has taken immediate action to strengthen execution and accelerate change. We have advanced debt paydown through open market repurchases this quarter. We are focused on creating value through driving growth, profitability and improving our balance sheet."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Leaves Position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ("the Company") announced today that Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to leave his position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, and pursue other opportunities outside of the Company. William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., will serve as interim head of the Pharmaceutical R&D organization until new leadership is identified.

Dr. Mammen joined Johnson & Johnson in 2017 as Global Head of Janssen R&D, and the Company thanks Dr. Mammen for his contributions in advancing Johnson & Johnson's industry-leading portfolio. The Company will continue to prioritize innovation and building new capabilities to improve the lives of the patients and consumers we serve worldwide.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health

Healthtab™ Expands With Shoppers Drug Mart®

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to announce that the Company is significantly expanding the number of Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies offering its HealthTab point-of-care testing platform under a renewed Master Service Agreement (MSA) to up to 450 locations nation-wide.

In addition to Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies, this new MSA and corresponding Statement of Work (SOW) provides for affiliated locations under the Loblaw family of brands, to utilize HealthTab upon request.

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott and WeightWatchers Partner to Support People Living with Diabetes in Attaining their Health Goals

  • Two industry leaders join forces to empower people living with diabetes by providing information and insights to improve weight loss, glucose control and overall health
  • Collaboration will create a seamless, integrated experience between Abbott's world-leading continuous glucose monitoring device 1 and WeightWatchers' number one doctor-recommended weight loss program 2 to help individuals better understand and manage their diabetes and weight

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and WW International, Inc. ("WeightWatchers" or "WW") today announced a strategic partnership that will help people living with diabetes better understand and manage their diabetes and weight. The companies are working together to integrate WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored weight management program with Abbott's portfolio of FreeStyle Libre ® products to create a seamless mobile experience that will give people living with diabetes the information and insights needed to make healthy adjustments to their diet, improve their glucose levels, and, ultimately, gain more control of their health.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and having proper nutrition are critical to living well with diabetes. 3 Yet, for many people living with diabetes, determining what to eat and following a meal plan is the most challenging part of diabetes management. 4 Through this partnership, participants can receive glucose insights from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre sensor-based technology that show the impact of food choices, alongside the empirically validated 5 WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored nutritional guidance to help them achieve their healthier living goals.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657 or International 1-412-317-0790

Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .


________________________________________
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×