Salix in Collaboration with The U.S. Pain Foundation and the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders Establish the Inaugural Opioid-Induced Constipation Awareness Day

Salix Pharmaceuticals, the gastroenterology division of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), The U.S. Pain Foundation (USPF), and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) today announced they are joining forces to declare Tuesday, Dec. 5, Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Awareness Day. OIC Awareness Day aims to bring awareness to an often-overlooked side effect of opioids. This day will help patients suffering from OIC by breaking down the stigma and silence surrounding this condition

"OIC Awareness Day will help bridge the gap between healthcare providers (HCPs), patients, and caregivers by providing them with the information needed to guide conversations about symptoms and management strategies," said Megan Filoramo, RN, MSN, APN-C. "I'm excited to be a part of this awareness initiative and help shed light on this underdiagnosed patient population."

The first annual OIC Awareness Day will provide a platform for patients, caregivers, and HCPs to discuss this condition and encourage them to join the #OICAwarenessDay movement.

"As an organization committed to helping individuals living with chronic pain, we understand the challenges individuals living with OIC experience," said Nicole Hemmenway, CEO of the U.S. Pain Foundation. "We are passionate about awareness and education that empowers those impacted by OIC to feel comfortable having a conversation with their HCP."

More than 20 percent of American adults experience chronic pain and utilize prescribed medications, such as opioids, to help manage their conditions. These opioids can cause debilitating side effects including OIC, a specific type of constipation, and one of the most common side effects of opioid use.

"For over three decades, IFFGD has championed the need for research to enhance the management options available for patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as OIC," said Ceciel Rooker, President and Executive Director of IFFGD. "The symptoms, burdens, and challenges that many face while living with OIC can be debilitating, and their voices must be heard."

The first annual OIC Awareness Day will kick off with a proclamation in Bridgewater, NJ - the town where Salix is headquartered. Dec. 5 is now also officially recognized as OIC Awareness Day in the National Day Archives. A new website, OICAwarenessDay.com, was created to provide information and resources to HCPs, patients, and caregivers about the causes, symptoms, and management of OIC. Salix also partnered with influencers to share online about the movement using the hashtag #vOICesOfOIC.

For more information on OIC and to learn how you can join the #OICAwarenessDay movement, please visit www.OICAwarenessDay.com

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

About U.S. Pain Foundation

The U.S. Pain Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illnesses and serious injuries that cause pain, as well as their care partners and clinicians. Through its multiple programs and services, the organization works to elevate the patient voice, increase disease-state education, improve pain care through policy change, expand outreach to underserved and marginalized communities, and provide comprehensive resources to ensure individuals are supported and empowered along their journeys. Learn more at uspainfoundation.org.

About The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve patient outcomes by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive disorders.

Media Contacts:

Gianna Scalera
salixcommunications@salix.com
(908) 541-2110

Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Salix Pharmaceuticals



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812898/salix-in-collaboration-with-the-us-pain-foundation-and-the-international-foundation-for-gastrointestinal-disorders-establish-the-inaugural-opioid-induced-constipation-oic-awareness-day

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

