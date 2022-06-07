Precious Metals Investing News

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that it has disposed of 5,382,587 common shares ("Shares") of Perpetua Resources Corp. ("Perpetua Resources") through the facilities of the Nasdaq, Cboe, Direct Edge and NYSE-ARCA (the "Disposition"). The Disposition resulted in gross cash proceeds in the aggregate amount of C$21,729,504 (C$4.04 per common share).

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Barrick had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 5,382,587 Shares, representing approximately 8.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Following the Disposition, Barrick does not have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, any Shares.

Barrick effected the Disposition for investment portfolio management purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Perpetua Resources' business and financial condition, Barrick may in future acquire securities of Perpetua Resources or dispose of some or all of the securities of Perpetua Resources that it may own at any such time.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Barrick in connection with the Disposition will be available on Perpetua Resources' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Kathy du Plessis at the phone number below. The corporate office of Barrick is Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212 Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1. Perpetua Resources' head office is located at Suite 201 – 405 S. 8th Street, Boise, Idaho 83702.

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information relating to Barrick's investment in Perpetua Resources, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "may" and "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the potential for Barrick to acquire securities of Perpetua Resources in future or to dispose of some or all of such securities that Barrick owns at any time. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future events, and speak only as of the date made. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Gold ABX:CA Gold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading... Show less
Red Eagle Mining Corporation

Red Eagle Mining Corporation

Red Eagle Mining Corp is a Canada-based development-stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Geographically it operates in the countries of Canada and Colombia. It focuses on building shareholder value through discovering and developing gold projects with low costs and low technical risks in Colombia. The company primarily explores for Gold and owns interests in the Santa Rosa Gold Project located in Antioquia, Colombia covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares.

Tempus Resources

Phase 2 Exploration Results Valle Del Tigre Project Ecuador

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX: TMR, TSX.V: TMRR, OTCQB: TMRFF) is pleased to announce the results from the Phase 2 sampling program at the Valle del Tigre Project (VdT) located in south-eastern Ecuador. The Phase 2 program was a larger scale follow-up to the initial reconnaissance work conducted during February 2021 where areas with anomalous gold and copper were discovered (see Tempus announcement dated 25 March 2021).

Keep reading... Show less
Canada's Abitibi Greenstone Belt: A Golden Opportunity for Investors

Canada's Abitibi Greenstone Belt: A Golden Opportunity for Investors

Straddling the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt is the largest mineral-rich formation of its kind, at 450 kilometers long and 150 kilometers wide.

Formed 2.6 billion years ago, the belt has to date produced over 200 million ounces of gold, and it's estimated that it contains at least another 100 million. Unsurprisingly, the region also boasts an rich mining history, with 124 established mines since 1901.

In addition to gold, the Abitibi is also known to contain deposits of silver, copper, zinc, nickel, specialty metals and industrial metals.

Keep reading... Show less
Lahontan Drills Thick Continuous Gold at Santa Fe: 226M Grading 1.22 Gpt Au and New High-Grade Zone

Lahontan Drills Thick Continuous Gold at Santa Fe: 226M Grading 1.22 Gpt Au and New High-Grade Zone

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from four additional core drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The four drill holes, totaling 1,549 metres, were completed in late 2021. These drill holes targeted down-dip step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault, extensions of oxide and transition mineralization southeast of the Santa Fe pit, and an easterly trending structure that may tie Slab pit mineralization to the Santa Fe pit area. Highlights include

  • SF21-006c: This core drill hole intercepted continuous gold and silver mineralization over 226 metres (1.22 gpt Au) and the drill hole bottoms in mineralized rock. Within this intercept, Lahontan has discovered a new high-grade zone (the "Bighorn Zone") with the highest Au assays in project history: up to 26.2 gpt Au and 61.0 gpt Ag (27.01 gpt Au Eq, 245.5 - 246.6m; please see table below). This high-grade zone is separate from the BH Zone and suggests that multiple high-grade feeder zones are present at the Santa Fe Project.
  • SF21-008c: A step-out drill hole southeast of the Santa Fe pit, has successfully intercepted shallow oxidized gold and silver mineralization (75 metres south of previously reported drill hole SF21-004c). This drill hole demonstrates that additional oxide and transition mineralization is extensive south and southeast of the Santa Fe pit, and underscores the resource potential of this area.
  • SF21-007c and -009c: These two core drill holes targeted the projected extension of the Calvada fault, an east-west trending structure that may tie together mineralization seen at the Slab-Calvada area with the intensely gold and silver mineralized Santa Fe pit area. SF21-007c intercepted 64 metres grading 0.74 gpt Au Eq (please see table below) including up to 2.24 gpt Au Eq in transitional rocks (360.6 - 362.1m, 1.97 gpt Au and 19.7 gpt Ag). Although -009c appears to have drilled over the main structure, the two holes confirm the potential of the Calvada fault zone between the Santa Fe and Slab pits opening up over 1000 metres of potentially mineralized structure.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The discovery of a new high-grade zone northwest of the BH Zone suggests that there are multiple "feeder" structures at the Santa Fe Project, opening up additional high-grade targets along the entire strike length of the Santa Fe fault for hundreds of metres. The ubiquitous gold and silver mineralization seen in drill hole SF21-006c extends well below any previous drilling and is a testament to the strength of the Santa Fe hydrothermal system. Drilling results to date are validating our dual path exploration model at Santa Fe: Identify and expand shallow oxide gold and silver mineralization while simultaneously building the scope and scale of deeper, high-grade potential resources."

Keep reading... Show less
Challenger Exploration

Two New Gold-Copper Discoveries at Colorado V with 500 Metre Intercepts in First Two Drill Holes.

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from drill holes GYDD-22-014 to GYDD-22-016 in the El Guayabo concession and CVDD-22-001 and CVDD-22- 002, the first two drillholes on the Colorado V concession in El Oro Province, Ecuador.

Keep reading... Show less
business people shaking hands

Top Stories This Week: US$6.7 Billion Deal Hits Gold Sector, Price at Highest in a Month

Top Stories This Week: US$6.7 Billion Deal Hits Gold Sector, Price at Highest in a Month youtu.be

The gold price traded within a fairly broad range this week, hitting a low of about US$1,830 per ounce on Wednesday (June 1) and a high of just over US$1,870 on Thursday (June 2).

Market watchers blamed the yellow metal's fall on a stronger US dollar and better Treasury yields, while its comeback has been attributed to weakness in the dollar and factors such as private payroll data.

Gold was at around US$1,850 at the time of this writing on Friday (June 3) morning, facing headwinds from dollar strength again, as well as better-than-expected US jobs data, which shows 390,000 jobs were added in May.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×