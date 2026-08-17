Sage Potash Provides Investor Relations and Marketing Update

Sage Potash Provides Investor Relations and Marketing Update

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") announces an update to its investor relations and marketing activities as the Company continues to advance the Sage Plain Potash Project in Utah.

Fairfax Partners Inc

The Company has amended its ongoing investor-relations engagement with Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax") of Vancouver, British Columbia, effective August 17, 2026. Under Fairfax's new Fair operating system, the Company is on the Fair Executive tier and will receive investor-relations and investor-communications services for a consolidated monthly fee of CAD $2,950, plus applicable taxes, replacing prior arrangements under which the Company paid CAD $5,000 per month. The reduced fee for the same scope of services is made possible by efficiencies from the Fair operating system. The engagement is month-to-month. No portion of the compensation is contingent upon, or determined by reference to, the price or trading volume of the Company's securities, and Fairfax will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The amendment is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

To the knowledge of the Company, Fairfax and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and do not currently hold any securities of the Company or have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Howard Isaacs and RIHO, LLC

The Company has entered into an investor relations agreement with Howard Isaacs and RIHO, LLC, each of Encino, California (collectively, the "Service Providers"), effective August 14, 2026, to provide investor relations services, including performing investor awareness activities consistent with applicable securities laws. The engagement is for a period of three (3) months, for a fee of US$2,500 per month payable to each of Howard Isaacs and RIHO, LLC (an aggregate of US$5,000 per month), payable in advance from the Company's working capital. The anticipated cost for this engagement is US$15,000 over the three-month period. No portion of the compensation is contingent upon, or determined by reference to, the price or trading volume of the Company's securities, and the Service Providers will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The agreement may be terminated by either party in accordance with its terms and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

To the knowledge of the Company, the Service Providers and their principals are at arm's length to the Company and do not currently hold any securities of the Company or have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Caesar Holdings BV

The Company has entered into a one-year website sponsorship and advertising agreement with Caesar Holdings BV ("Caesar"), the owner and operator of CaesarsReport.com, an investment research and mining-focused media platform. The sponsorship will commence on August 22, 2026 and continue through August 21, 2027, for a total fee of €14,000, with the Company responsible for any foreign exchange and banking costs.

Under the agreement, the Company will become a sponsor of the Caesar Holdings-operated websites. The arrangement is strictly for advertising and website sponsorship and does not provide for, or involve, any buy, sell or hold recommendation regarding the Company's securities. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

To the knowledge of the Company, Caesar and its principals are at arm's length to the Company. and do not currently hold any securities of the Company. Thibaut Lepouttre, the principal of Caesar, currently hold common shares and warrants of the Company, which were acquired in the ordinary course of investment and not in connection with the engagement.

These investor relations and marketing initiatives are intended to broaden awareness of Sage Potash among investors as the Company continues to advance the Sage Plain Potash Project and progresses through key upcoming project milestones.

The Company continues to evaluate its investor relations and communications initiatives with a focus on expanding market awareness while maintaining disciplined use of shareholder capital.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain potash project, located in the Paradox basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

J. Patricio Varas, CEO and Director
1 (236) 521-1521
Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations
IR@sagepotash.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309846

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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