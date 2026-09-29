Sable Announces Moxico-Funded Exploration Program and 3,500m Drill Program at the El Fierro Project, San Juan, Argentina

Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE,OTC:SBLRF | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that its partner, Moxico Resources plc ("Moxico"), has approved funding for the upcoming spring-summer exploration season at the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

The approved exploration program includes regional geological reconnaissance and target generation across underexplored areas of the El Fierro property, a Spartan Magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical survey to be conducted by Quantec Geoscience, and 3,500 metres of diamond drilling at the Pyros porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system.

Regional exploration will focus particularly on the southwestern portion of Sable's large El Fierro land package, where extensive areas have received limited detailed exploration to date. The objective of this work is to evaluate additional prospective areas and generate new targets outside the currently known Pyros mineralized system.

The planned MT geophysical survey will cover the entire Pyros porphyry system with a vertical penetration of up to 2km and will be integrated with existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to help refine the new drill phase. MT has become an essential tool for porphyry exploration with conductivity anomalies showing strong correlation with Cu-Au-Mo mineralization in many Andean porphyry systems such as Altar, Valeriano, Piuquenes, and many other examples around the world.

Regional field exploration and the MT geophysical survey is planned to commence in November 2026, with drilling anticipated to commence during the second week of January 2027.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, stated, "We are pleased that Moxico has approved the next phase of exploration at El Fierro. The program provides a good balance between advancing the Pyros porphyry system through an additional 3,500 metres of drilling and continuing systematic exploration across the land package. To date, most drilling at Pyros has focused on the central portion of the known porphyry footprint. The upcoming drill program is designed to extend the known ring-shaped Cu-Au-Mo mineralization, expand the high-grade breccia zones intersected in previous drilling, and begin testing the undrilled southern and western extensions of the system. We consider the southern area particularly important, as the main sericite-chlorite mineralizing event may be better preserved in this part of the system."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE EL FIERRO PROJECT

El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan city, and 110 km south of the world-class Vicuna district which contains the Josemaria, Filo del Sol, and Lunahuasi deposits. El Fierro is a large (10 km x 10 km) Miocene magmatic–hydrothermal system surrounding the Pyros Cu-Au-Mo porphyry centre; Pyros was discovered by Sable during the 2021-2022 drilling campaign. Sable drilled 13 holes at Pyros in 2022, discovering a large, multiphase Miocene-age stock hosted within Permian granitic rocks. Multiple holes intercepted significant intervals of Cu-Mo-Au mineralization. On February 27, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement with Moxico Resources, which grants Moxico an option to earn up to a 51% interest in the El Fierro Project by completing a series of exploration expenditures and payments over five years, with the option to earn up to 70% by completing a feasibility study.
  
ABOUT Sable Resources Ltd.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level.  Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (120,800 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Zorro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520
Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.


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