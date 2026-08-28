Sable Announces Grant of Options

Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE,OTC:SBLRD | OTCQB:SBLRF) announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 650,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.  The options granted are exercisable at $0.55 for a period of five years.

ABOUT Sable Resources Ltd.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level.  Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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