Sable Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE,OTC:SBLRF | OTCQB: SBLRF) announces today that, further to its press release of July 29, 2026 it has completed the proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidation Share for every ten pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open today, August 4, 2026.

As a result of the Consolidation, the number of issued and outstanding Shares is 32,023,156 and all outstanding convertible securities have been adjusted based on the Consolidation ratio.

Letters of transmittal were mailed to shareholders from TSX Trust Company, the transfer agent for the Shares, providing instructions for the exchange of their Shares. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-Consolidation Shares will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

About Sable Resources Ltd.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level.  Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding: the effect of the Consolidation on the Company's capital structure, including the number of Shares outstanding after the Consolidation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Sable. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, policy and social uncertainties, and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.


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