SAB BIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAb Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for autoimmune diseases, including its lead program in clinical development for delaying the progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in new onset Stage 3 patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences this November and December:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Date: November 10, 2025
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: November 12, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Boston, MA

8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: December 2, 2025
Time: 3:50 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Coral Gables, FL

To access the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, please visit the Investor Relations/Events section of the Company's website at www.sab.bio .

About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company's lead asset, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary platform which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. For more information, visit www.sab.bio .

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristi Barnett
ir@sab.bio

Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio


