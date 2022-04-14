GamingInvesting News

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" ...

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" special is available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and the new mobile game inspired by this magical world is now available on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States United Kingdom and Ireland coming soon to Canada Germany and Japan . Also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets!

The fun and adventure of

The Amazon Kids+ Original Games team and game-development studio Amber collaborated closely with p.w. Games and Sunlight Entertainment to create the game, including design and character development. The game builds on the success of the "Super Spy Ryan" special and adapts the show's content into a multiplayer gaming romp for ages six and up. The "Super Spy Ryan" special and game are based on the Ryan's World brand starring 10-year old Ryan Kaji , the biggest name in kids' entertainment.

"Expanding Ryan's World in new and immersive ways is crucial to pocket.watch and the Ryan's World brand in fulfilling our mission to bring kids more of what they love," said Kerry Tucker , Chief Marketing and Franchise Officer, pocket.watch. "Ryan, like so many kids his age, loves gaming and we're proud to build on his authentic interests as we empower kids to take playtime into their own hands."

In the multiplayer arena game, kids enter Ryan's World to play as Ryan and his hero friends to recover stolen party gifts taken by evil mastermind Packrat. Players rescue presents, avoid traps and robots, and can play team games where they'll compete to collect more toys than the opposing team. You can see more on the "Super Spy Ryan" Amazon page which features the game's trailer, links to download the app and exclusive "Super Spy Ryan" toys, apparel and accessories.

"Lots of magic and mischief come together when we partner with our friends at Sunlight Entertainment, pocket.watch and Amber Studio, as is apparent with all of the fun found in the new Super Spy Ryan game," said Natasha Lipovac , Global Head of Amazon Kids+ Content. "At Amazon Kids+ we're focused on making high quality, fun content with characters kids love and are especially excited to deliver it as a game. We hope existing and new fans of Super Spy Ryan will enjoy this game as much as we had bringing it to life."

This release is the newest offering in a suite of already successful games inspired by Ryan's World, including "Ryan's Rescue Squad" console game released in March, the "Ryan's World" official game on Roblox, and the "Tag with Ryan" mobile game which has more than 25 million downloads.

Ryan Kaji , 10, is a top creator on YouTube who has generated over 68 billion lifetime views and attracted over 50 million subscribers across nine channels. For more information about the pocket.watch roster of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch .

About pocket.watch
Pocket.watch is the leading digital-first studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular kids stars in the world. Beyond the screen, it sparks imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes.

Beyond the billions of views it generates on YouTube every month, the company also maintains thousands of videos in its library, resulting in millions of hours of pocket.watch content viewed across streaming platforms every month.

The pocket.watch portfolio of stars include Ryan Kaji of "Ryan's Mystery Playdate," which airs on Nickelodeon. Animation properties include the upcoming "Kaleidoscope City," starring the kids from the massively popular YouTube channel Toys and Colors and highlighting diversity and empathy to help kids become confident global citizens.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Los Angeles ( Culver City ), Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht , Jon Moonves , Xavier Kochhar and Kerry Tucker .

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

About Sunlight Entertainment
Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

About Amazon Kids+
Amazon Kids+, is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games to enjoy on compatible Glow, Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, and a growing list of premium kid's skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents and guardians also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences. Find out more at amazon.com/kidsplus .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryans-world-super-spy-ryan-mobile-game-now-available-301525544.html

SOURCE Pocket.watch

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Splinterlands to Launch Node Program With $1B Burn and Rewards

#1 ranked blockchain game Splinterlands (per DappRadar ) is launching SPS validator node software, the first of its kind in the blockchain gaming industry. The sale of the nodes will facilitate a $1B SPS program, with 80% of the proceeds going toward burning SPS while 20% will be allocated to the DAO.

The node software is currently in its internal testing phase and the team plans to launch its mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2022. Participants who wish to be part of the new project can participate in the upcoming sale of validator node licenses.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlockTrust Signs Historic Deal with Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association

In a first for Australian cricket, BlockTrust has signed an official licensing deal with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association, together with Rario, to connect over 1 billion cricket fans globally with NFTs. This will eventually see digital collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from Australian cricket, and play-to-earn virtual gaming made accessible to over one billion cricket fans globally.

Using eco-friendly blockchain technology, the multi-year exclusive CA/ACA partnership will introduce NFTs to cricket fans, creating a new fan engagement tool that celebrates the rich history of Australian cricket. The partnership will support the game's growth and support past and present players through their historic achievements being featured in NFT moments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A New Cyberpunk-Fantasy Tabletop Game Inspired by Ghost in the Shell and Akira

Tokyo:Otherscape combines myth and tech using the fan-favorite City of Mist engine

Son of Oak Game Studio has launched its Kickstarter campaign for its new tag-based cyberpunk roleplaying game. ":Otherscape" immerses players in a dystopian future infused with not only cutting-edge tech but also mythological spirits and supernatural powers. Players assume the roles of mercenaries who hunt and employ legendary relics and esoteric knowledge as part of the geopolitical war of corporations, governments, and crime syndicates, while pursuing their own personal "horizon". The creators cite Japanese cyberpunk masterpieces Ghost In The Shell and Akira as the main inspirations for the game's art, mood, and themes. The Kickstarter campaign will facilitate the creation of the game's corebook, Metro:Otherscape, and the first urban setting book, Tokyo:Otherscape.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A New Age of Cyber Warfare Motivates the Next Generation of Cybersecurity Training

World of Haiku turns learning into a game to attract tomorrow's gamers to a career in cybersecurity.

The rush is underway to digitally transform our society which leaves companies, educational institutes, hospitals, governments and individuals, vulnerable to hackers. According to the Center For Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), the past 60 months have seen more than 300 significant cyber incidents worldwide. These incidents amount to cyber attacks on government agencies, defense departments, high tech companies and economic crimes with individual losses of more than one million dollars .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data From Adjust Shows Record In-App Revenue Months For Fintech, E-commerce and Gaming in 2021

Adjust's Mobile App Trends Report shows iOS 14.5+ industry-wide opt-in rates hit 25%, and 30% for gaming

Adjust a global mobile marketing analytics platform, today released its annual Mobile app trends report showing that mobile app growth continued to accelerate globally in 2021. After a year of industry changes and pandemic shake-ups, the app ecosystem saw growth in installs and sessions industrywide, with the fintech, e-commerce and gaming verticals emerging as standouts and seeing their highest in-app revenue months on record in 2021, according to Adjust data.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plarium Celebrates "RAID: Shadow Legends" 3rd Anniversary with Special Live Events and Gifts

Month-long Celebration Offers Exciting Experiences for New and Existing Players

Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, proudly announces the 3rd anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place from April 14 - May 14 and feature live events and free gifts for existing and new players alike. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed 80 million downloads and consistently maintains more than 2M monthly active users.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×