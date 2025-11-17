Rua Gold Eyes Gold Resource Update as Reefton Drilling Wraps Up in December

Expect Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF) to release an updated resource for its Reefton gold project in New Zealand as early as January 2026, following the anticipated completion of its drill program in December.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Rua Gold CEO Robert Eckford noted that the initial drill program is eyeing between 300,000 to 500,000 gold ounces just at the Auld Creek target within Reefton.

“We're going to drill all the way up until December. We'll put a line in the sand there and we'll get … a resource refresh, and we'll publish a fresh 43-101 in January. And that's going to have an updated resource completing that drill program,” Eckford said.

This update will increase the resource across the Reefton project to about 600,000 to 700,000 ounces, the chief executive noted.

Building up the resource base will also help with the permitting process for Reefton “to demonstrate to the New Zealand government that there’s a lot of economic benefit for the region on Reefton.”

“So 2026 is all about progressing with our starter resource, (but) that's definitely not the end of Reefton. We've got a huge land package there, but it's enough to get an economic study going to kick off the path to production.”

Watch the full interview with Eckford above.