RTX's Raytheon selected to provide SeaRAM for Australia's new Mogami-class frigates

RTX's Raytheon selected to provide SeaRAM for Australia's new Mogami-class frigates

Contract marks Australia's first procurement of this advanced terminal ship defense system

Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), has been awarded a contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to provide SeaRAM® ship self-defense systems in support of Australia's Sea3000 General Purpose Frigate program. The Sea3000 program is set to replace the decommissioning Anzac-class frigates with 11 Upgraded Mogami-class frigates.  

Under the contract, Raytheon will supply SeaRAM launchers, Blast Test Vehicles, and technical services to support installation and testing of the systems for the first three ships which are being built in Japan by MHI.

"SeaRAM extends the defensive reach of a ship beyond traditional close in weapon system ranges," said Barbara Borganovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "By integrating SeaRAM on the Royal Australian Navy's new surface combatants, Australia gains a proven, highly effective terminal air and missile defense layer for its future fleet."

SeaRAM combines the Phalanx Close In Weapon System (CIWS) with the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) to provide autonomous terminal defense against cruise missiles and other advanced airborne threats. The selection of SeaRAM underscores long term demand for these systems and positions Australia as a new member of the global RAM user community.

Work on this contract will take place in Louisville, Kentucky. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2028.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

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