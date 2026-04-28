RTX's Raytheon delivers second missile-warning sensor to U.S. Space Force

RTX's Raytheon delivers second missile-warning sensor to U.S. Space Force

Next-Gen OPIR payload will advance critical missile warning data

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered its second sensor to Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Space Force's Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Block 0 satellite program. The satellites, commonly referred to as NGG, will provide enhanced missile warning and tracking to address evolving space-based threats.

Raytheon's sensor payloads use advanced optical designs and algorithms to detect the heat signatures of missile launches, including hypersonic weapon systems and other advanced threats. The sensors deliver improved sensitivity and tracking performance as part of an advanced missile warning architecture. 

"Demand for resilient missile warning and tracking across all orbital regimes continues to accelerate," said Jeff McCall, vice president for Mission Solutions & Payloads for Raytheon. "Programs like NGG demonstrate how high-altitude, long-duration observation sensing unlocks new mission coverage in key areas."

The NGG satellites built by Lockheed Martin will provide continuous coverage over mid-latitudes, complementing the current satellite constellation and new entrants in Low Earth Orbit and Medium Earth Orbit.

Raytheon designed and built the sensor payloads for two satellites, with the first satellite complete and ready to support initial launch capability.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hyper-sonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX   
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-delivers-second-missile-warning-sensor-to-us-space-force-302755409.html

SOURCE RTX

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