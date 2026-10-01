RTX's Raytheon awarded $24.4 billion multi-year contract for SM-6 interceptors

RTX's Raytheon awarded $24.4 billion multi-year contract for SM-6 interceptors

Contract boosts production of combatproven missile defense capability

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has secured a five-year contract, with two additional option years, valued up to $24.4 billion for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors, significantly increasing the availability of a critical munition able to conduct both offensive strikes and missile defense missions.

Building on landmark agreements between Raytheon and the Department of War, this long-term order ensures a consistent, reliable supply of SM-6s for the U.S. Navy.

"SM-6's multi-mission capability is vital to our customer, and Raytheon is intensely focused on meeting the demand," said Raytheon President Phil Jasper. "By continuously investing in our operations and facilities, we are removing constraints and boosting capacity to ensure we deliver this critical capability our sailors depend on."

Raytheon has invested heavily to keep pace with rising demand, growing its skilled workforce, building stronger partnerships across the defense industrial base and automating production. These combined efforts are intended to support significantly higher output for near and long-term needs.

SM-6 is the only combat-proven weapon that can perform anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and ballistic missile defense. It has been successfully fired from various U.S. Navy ship-based platforms and launchers on land, providing the fleet with a versatile and highly reliable weapon to counter the full range of kinetic threats faced by today's naval forces.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-awarded-24-4-billion-multi-year-contract-for-sm-6-interceptors-302896562.html

SOURCE RTX

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