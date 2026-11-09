RTX's Raytheon advances Joint Reduced Range Rocket with third successful flight test

Reusable pod and affordable training round demonstrated for the U.S. Army
Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, demonstrated its DeepStrikeTM JR3 solution for the U.S. Army's Joint Reduced Range Rocket program during a third successful flight test. DeepStrike JR3 is designed to replace the U.S. Army's Reduced Range Practice Rocket. The latest test reinforces the system's reliability, affordability and readiness to meet the U.S. Army's growing training requirements.
During the recent test at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Raytheon rapidly fired multiple JR3 rounds and demonstrated several key performance attributes, including launch pod container reusability and maintainability, range, trajectory, accuracy and visibility of the marking solution to increase training effectiveness.
"DeepStrike JR3 meets the performance the Army expects from a training rocket while driving down cost and complexity," said Brian Burton, vice president of Precision Fires & Maneuver at Raytheon. "By pairing a reusable pod with an affordable rocket, we're giving the Army a modern, sustainable way to train."
To drive speed, dependability, cost efficiency and future production rates, Raytheon assembled a team of established industry partners, non‑traditional suppliers and government production facilities, including Combined Systems Inc., Corvid Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman and Letterkenny Munitions Center. This approach leverages commercial technologies to accelerate production and reduce overall cost.
Raytheon's JR3 solution is designed to carry 24 rockets in the combat-proven Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions (MFOM) pod, providing broad usability across Army training operations. The Raytheon-made rocket was developed via a rapid prototyping initiative, and the team is preparing for additional flight tests to further demonstrate design maturity ahead of qualification.
About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
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SOURCE RTX