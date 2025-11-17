RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada delivers first PW127XT-S development engines for Deutsche Aircraft's D328eco® regional turboprop test aircraft

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada delivers first PW127XT-S development engines for Deutsche Aircraft's D328eco® regional turboprop test aircraft

Companies build on 40 years of collaboration and investment to advance the future of regional aviation

- Pratt & Whitney Canada and Deutsche Aircraft have announced the delivery of the first PW127XT-S development engines to Deutsche Aircraft's headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. These engines are designed for the D328eco regional turboprop and will power the first test aircraft, the TAC1, marking a significant milestone on the path to entry into service in 2027. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The combination of advanced engine and aircraft design will enable the D328eco to deliver up to 14% lower fuel consumption per seat compared to the original Dornier 328 platform, along with offering 25% more passenger capacity and state of the art avionics. The PW127XT-S is the latest variant of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW100 engine family, which has defined the benchmark for regional turboprop propulsion for more than four decades and accumulated over 208 million flying hours, of which more than 400,000 hours have already been contributed by PW127XT series engines.

"The PW127XT-S builds on our decades of experience in turboprop propulsion and incorporates the latest innovations to enable industry-leading fuel efficiency and time on wing," said Scott McElvaine, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Our ongoing collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft to combine our dependable propulsion technology with the innovative design of the D328eco will deliver a highly compelling aircraft for future operators."

"With the improved performance of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-S engines, the D328eco will deliver a modern, versatile, and fuel-efficient solution for regional air transport," said Nico Neumann, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Aircraft. "Collaborating with Pratt & Whitney Canada allows us to deliver the best propulsion technology for our aircraft, providing greater capacity, lowering operating costs, and driving long-term value for our customers." 

The companies continue to collaborate on testing synthetic aviation fuels (SAF) and are working to ensure that the PW127XT-S and D328eco will be compatible with future specifications for 100% SAF, including drop-in options.

About Deutsche Aircraft
Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft. 

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in industry to accelerate the transition toward climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
corporatepr@rtx.comcorporatepr@rtx.com
pressoffice@deutscheaircraft.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-canada-delivers-first-pw127xt-s-development-engines-for-deutsche-aircrafts-d328eco-regional-turboprop-test-aircraft-302617151.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada