RTX's Collins Aerospace extends FlightSense contract with Singapore Airlines for Boeing 777F fleet

Agreement adds up to five years and five additional Boeing 777F aircraft to the program

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), has signed an agreement to extend the FlightSense™ services with Singapore Airlines for its Boeing 777 fleet. The agreement provides for five additional years and will cover a total of 27 aircraft, including five Boeing 777F aircraft that have been added to the program.

The FlightSense service relationship with Singapore Airlines started in 2008. The new extension underscores Collins' ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective maintenance support solutions to support the airline's B777 operations.

"Collins Aerospace has supported Singapore Airlines over the long term, demonstrating a consistent focus on trust, innovation, and reliability," said Ryan Hudson, vice president of Aftermarket for Collins Aerospace's Power & Controls unit. "This ongoing commitment highlights Collins Aerospace's dedication to delivering tailored service solutions that enhance operational efficiency and performance while evolving to meet the changing needs of the industry."

FlightSense is a full lifecycle maintenance support program tailored to support airlines' specific operational requirements, enabling improved operational performance. The FlightSense program integrates Collins' Ascentia® platform for advanced prognostics and health management software to provide customizable levels of support.  

About Collins Aerospace 
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more. 

About RTX 
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

