RTX's Collins Aerospace and Air Canada unveil Aurora suites and economy seats across the carrier's A321XLR fleet

RTX's Collins Aerospace and Air Canada unveil Aurora suites and economy seats across the carrier's A321XLR fleet

Custom Aurora suites provide luxury, premium passenger comfort and intelligent cabin integration

- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Air Canada today announced that the carrier's new fleet of Airbus A321XLR aircraft will be furnished entirely with Collins' seating solutions. Fourteen premium Aurora business class suites will be installed at the front of the aircraft while 168 Meridian+ main cabin seats will fill out the economy cabin.

The custom lie-flat Aurora suites, revealed at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, showcase an industrial design, trim, and finish customized by Air Canada alongside Collins and Air Canada's design partner, Acumen. The suite offers a balance of privacy and sociability with a noticeably warmer palette, where elegant lighting gently accentuates custom materials, rich wood, stone, and bronze accents.

"Aurora is designed to provide a widebody business class experience on single-aisle aircraft, offering passengers the comfort, space and privacy expected on long-haul flights," said Cynthia Muklevicz, vice president of Global Airlines and Lessors for Collins Aerospace. "By integrating the suites, monuments and galley space into a unified architecture, we're able to make better use of the cabin footprint while maintaining passenger comfort and the service capabilities airlines need to deliver a true premium experience."

The proprietary shape and installation angle of the Aurora suite conforms to the exact dimensions of the XLR, maximizing passenger living space, providing an extra row of premium seating and expanding galley capacity to accommodate the catering volume necessary for long-haul service.

"Our primary goal was to elevate the in-flight experience by creating a space that feels exceptionally inviting and highly personal," said John Moody, managing director of On-Board Product for Air Canada. "With the Aurora suite, we are setting the standard through the thoughtful use of space, technology, bespoke materials and finishes. Our meticulous attention to detail offers our customers a true retreat."

Built on Collins' legacy in single-aisle aircraft seating, Meridian+ incorporates design principles from widebody solutions, utilizing a distinctly contoured architecture to reclaim additional area for passenger hips, knees and elbows. The articulating seat diaphragm subtly flexes and adapts to augment comfort, while Air Canada has selected enhanced seatback options to optimize stowage, inflight entertainment and personal power supply.

The first of 30 Air Canada A321XLRs will enter service this spring. Customer demonstrations of Aurora and Meridian+ are being held this week at Aircraft Interiors Expo.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

 

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