RTX recognized as global leader in patents and innovation

RTX recognized as global leader in patents and innovation

Rankings underscore company's sustained investment in advanced technology

RTX (NYSE: RTX) has been recognized as a global leader in innovation, securing top rankings across several major patent and innovation organizations in 2026.

The company ranked as the leading aerospace and defense organization on three prominent lists: the ClarivateTM Top 100 Global InnovatorsHarrity Patent Analytics Patent 300® List and European Patent Office (EPO) Patent Index.

"Innovation is a core tenet of RTX culture," said Juan de Bedout, chief technology officer of RTX. "Every day, our engineers, scientists and researchers are solving complex global challenges, developing the breakthrough technologies that will continue to define the future of aerospace and defense."

With over $7 billion invested annually in company and customer funded research and development, and a portfolio exceeding 60,000 patents, RTX continues to convert research into scalable, mission-ready solutions that help its customers solve their most challenging problems. RTX's investments span a wide range of technologies, including advanced materials and manufacturing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, autonomy, electrification, advanced sensing and propulsion systems.

These rankings reinforce RTX's position as a leader in the aerospace and defense industry and its commitment to developing next-generation technologies. Visit our website to learn more about how RTX is connecting and protecting our world.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtx-recognized-as-global-leader-in-patents-and-innovation-302756845.html

SOURCE RTX

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