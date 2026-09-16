Royalties Inc. Investee Company Music Royalties Inc. Pays Milestone 80th Monthly Dividend

Royalties Inc.'s (CSE: RI,OTC:ROYIF) (OTCID: ROYIF) or "the Company") has a $2.5 million investment in Music Royalties Inc. ('MRI'), generating $181,800 in dividends per year. RI has received over $400,000 in MRI dividends since 2022. MRI just announced a milestone payment of its 80th dividend representing a cumulative $0.202 per share in dividends and over $16 million paid to shareholders since 2019. The $0.036 per share in distributions per year is a 7.2% after tax yield.
MRI's yield is 3.5x the S&P/TSX 60 dividend yield of 2% and 7x the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1%, which is currently at an all-time low due to the AI stock driven rally.
The following is a ranking of MRI's most played songs in which it has a financial interest:
Only On Spotify
|
Rank
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Release Date
|
Total Streams
|
1
|
Without Me
|
Eminem
|
2002
|
3,228,862,563
|
2
|
Lose Yourself
|
Eminem
|
2005
|
3,017,446,218
|
3
|
Till I Collapse
|
Eminem
|
2002
|
2,578,641,333
|
4
|
Mockingbird
|
Eminem
|
2004
|
2,595,041,978
|
5
|
The Real Slim Shady
|
Eminem
|
2000
|
2,556,751,644
|
6
|
The Nights
|
Avicii
|
2015
|
2,500,278,164
|
7
|
Love the Way you Lie
|
Rihanna & Eminem
|
2010
|
2,364,249,277
|
8
|
Sultans of Swing
|
Dire Straits
|
1978
|
1,907,362,746
|
9
|
Don't Stop the Music
|
Rihanna
|
2008
|
1,879,277,303
|
10
|
Paint it Black
|
The Rolling Stones
|
1966
|
1,771,872,706
|
12
|
Bitter Sweet Symphony
|
The Verve
|
1997
|
1,701,514,874
|
11
|
Empire State of Mind
|
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
|
2009
|
1,721,191,331
|
13
|
In My Feelings
|
Drake
|
2018
|
1,548,268,575
|
14
|
The Monster
|
Rihanna & Eminem
|
2013
|
1,500,956,552
|
15
|
Cigarette Daydreams
|
Cage the Elephant
|
2013
|
1,463,525,753
|
16
|
Eenie Meenie
|
Justin Bieber & Sean Kingston
|
2010
|
1,233,757,323
|
17
|
Whistle
|
Flo Rida
|
2012
|
1,127,235,521
|
18
|
Lovely Day
|
Bill Withers
|
1977
|
1,107,502,607
|
19
|
Walk of Life
|
Dire Straits
|
1985
|
1,076,091,341
|
20
|
Aint No Rest for the Wicked
|
Cage the Elephant
|
2013
|
974,132,230
|
Total Streams
|
37,853,960,039
|
Views this Quarter
|
1,785,864,905
|
Average Age Of Top 20 Songs
|
24
About Royalties Inc.
- Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.
- Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds a court confirmed claim (twice) to a 2% royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone, the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. It attempted to assign this royalty to themselves without the knowledge, consent or proper payment to MPZ, the rightful owner since 2002.
- Royalties Inc. has a 5% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has paid out over $16 million in 80 monthly dividends since 2019 from 31 cash-flowing catalogs with 7,000 songs for a 7.2% annual after tax yield.
For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com
Neither the CSE, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.
SOURCE Royalties Inc.
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