Royalties Inc. Investee Company Music Royalties Inc. Pays Milestone 80th Monthly Dividend

Royalties Inc.'s (CSE: RI,OTC:ROYIF) (OTCID: ROYIF) or "the Company") has a $2.5 million investment in Music Royalties Inc. ('MRI'), generating $181,800 in dividends per year. RI has received over $400,000 in MRI dividends since 2022. MRI just announced a milestone payment of its 80th dividend representing a cumulative $0.202 per share in dividends and over $16 million paid to shareholders since 2019. The $0.036 per share in distributions per year is a 7.2% after tax yield.

Royalties Inc. Logo

MRI's yield is 3.5x the S&P/TSX 60 dividend yield of 2% and 7x the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1%, which is currently at an all-time low due to the AI stock driven rally.

The following is a ranking of MRI's most played songs in which it has a financial interest:

Only On Spotify

Rank

Song Title

Artist

Release Date

Total Streams

1

Without Me

Eminem

2002

3,228,862,563

2

Lose Yourself

Eminem

2005

3,017,446,218

3

Till I Collapse

Eminem

2002

2,578,641,333

4

Mockingbird

Eminem

2004

2,595,041,978

5

The Real Slim Shady

Eminem

2000

2,556,751,644

6

The Nights

Avicii

2015

2,500,278,164

7

Love the Way you Lie

Rihanna & Eminem

2010

2,364,249,277

8

Sultans of Swing

Dire Straits

1978

1,907,362,746

9

Don't Stop the Music

Rihanna

2008

1,879,277,303

10

Paint it Black

The Rolling Stones

1966

1,771,872,706

12

Bitter Sweet Symphony

The Verve

1997

1,701,514,874

11

Empire State of Mind

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

2009

1,721,191,331

13

In My Feelings

Drake

2018

1,548,268,575

14

The Monster

Rihanna & Eminem

2013

1,500,956,552

15

Cigarette Daydreams

Cage the Elephant

2013

1,463,525,753

16

Eenie Meenie

Justin Bieber & Sean Kingston

2010

1,233,757,323

17

Whistle

Flo Rida

2012

1,127,235,521

18

Lovely Day

Bill Withers

1977

1,107,502,607

19

Walk of Life

Dire Straits

1985

1,076,091,341

20

Aint No Rest for the Wicked

Cage the Elephant

2013

974,132,230

Total Streams

37,853,960,039

Views this Quarter

1,785,864,905

Average Age Of Top 20 Songs

24

About Royalties Inc.

  • Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.
  • Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds a court confirmed claim (twice) to a 2% royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone, the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. It attempted to assign this royalty to themselves without the knowledge, consent or proper payment to MPZ, the rightful owner since 2002.
  • Royalties Inc. has a 5% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has paid out over $16 million in 80 monthly dividends since 2019 from 31 cash-flowing catalogs with 7,000 songs for a 7.2% annual after tax yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com

Neither the CSE, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE Royalties Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/16/c2080.html

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