Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, February 4, at 2:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. MT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website later that week or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs .

REGISTER HERE:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2Q8yes2tz7

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

For further information, please contact:

Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

RGLD
Royal Gold

Royal Gold

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

