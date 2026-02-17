Royal Gold Presenting at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the Raymond James 47 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, March 3, at 1:05 p.m. ET (11:05 a.m. MT) in a live presentation lasting 30 minutes. A replay will be available within 10 minutes after the live stream ends and can be accessed on our website under Investor Resources / Events & Presentations.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .
For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660