Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarter dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals & mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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