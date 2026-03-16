Royal Gold Announces Investor Day on Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Royal Gold Announces Investor Day on Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold," or the "Company") announced today that management will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MT). During the event, management will provide an update on Royal Gold's business, including guidance. A press release detailing guidance will be issued before market open on the same day. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold's management team will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

The live webcast will be available via the following link: Royal Gold Investor Update .

A replay of the event will be available on Royal Gold's website under the Investor Resources / Events & Presentations tab .

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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