Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC subordinated debentures

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) 2.14 per cent subordinated debentures due November 3, 2031 for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on November 3, 2026. The current principal amount of 2.14 per cent NVCC subordinated debentures outstanding is $1,750,000,000.

RBC

The redemption of the debentures will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, 437-994-5044

SOURCE RRYIR

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/02/c5408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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