Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC subordinated debentures

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) 2.14 per cent subordinated debentures due November 3, 2031 for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on November 3, 2026. The current principal amount of 2.14 per cent NVCC subordinated debentures outstanding is $1,750,000,000.
The redemption of the debentures will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804
Media contact:
Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, 437-994-5044
SOURCE RRYIR
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