Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series BH and Series BI

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its intention, subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series BH (Series BH shares) (TSX: RY.PR.N) and NVCC Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series BI (Series BI shares) (TSX: RY.PR.O) on December 8, 2025, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per Series BH share and $25.00 per Series BI share.

In addition, the Bank has also declared a 14-day dividend of $0.046986301 per Series BH share and $0.046986301 per Series BI share covering the period from November 24, 2025 (the date of the last declared dividend payment), up to but excluding the redemption date of December 8, 2025. The final dividend for the Series BH shares and Series BI shares will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2025. This results in a total amount of $25.046986301 per Series BH share and $25.046986301 per Series BI share, to be paid on December 8, 2025, upon surrender of the Series BH shares and Series BI shares.

There are 6,000,000 Series BH shares outstanding, representing $150 million of capital, and 6,000,000 Series BI shares outstanding, representing $150 million of capital. The redemptions will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804

Media Contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, 437-655-1915

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/24/c9662.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Royal Bank of CanadaRY:CCTSX:RYFintech Investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Related News

uranium investing

Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Precious Metals Investing

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Battery Metals Investing

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed