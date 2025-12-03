Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

 Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY,OTC:RYPBF) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 10 cents, or six per cent, to $1.64 per share, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2026.

  • Series BO    Dividend No. 29   of    $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026.

  • Series BT     Dividend No. 9     of    $21.00 per share.
  • Series BU    Dividend No. 4     of    $37.04 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media Contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com, 437-655-1915

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/03/c7653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

