Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY,OTC:RYPBF) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 10 cents, or six per cent, to $1.64 per share, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2026.
The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2026.
- Series BO Dividend No. 29 of $0.3678125 per share.
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026.
- Series BT Dividend No. 9 of $21.00 per share.
- Series BU Dividend No. 4 of $37.04 per share.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804
Media Contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com, 437-655-1915
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
